Benjamin St-Juste is thriving in his new role

St-Juste's coaches would agree with that sentiment. He's playing so well that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio singled him out during his Wednesday press conference, saying that the Canadian native "is really having a terrific offseason" because of how he's been performing in the secondary.

St-Juste (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) was originally drafted with the belief that he could use his size to match up against more physically formidable wide receivers. However, because of lingering concussion issues that kept him sidelined for the last six games of the season, he never got to fully flaunt his skill set on the field.

St-Juste has been showing some of that during team drills in OTAs, although his coaches are giving him snaps at nickel, where he's working against smaller and quicker wide receivers.

Judging by how he's performed against Dotson, the move has worked out in his favor.