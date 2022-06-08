OTA Notebook | Carson Wentz strengthens chemistry with Jahan Dotson

That's a wrap on the Washington Commanders' Wednesday OTA.
Technically, there are still a few days left in Phase 3 of the offseason workout program, but the next time we'll see the team in person will be during mandatory minicamp.
Let's break down the top moments from the morning.
- Your weekly update on the connection between Jahan Dotson and Carson Wentz is here, and it's still coming along well. There were several occasions where Dotson was wide open. While working against Kendall Fuller, Dotson left the veteran cornerback trailing him as he made an easy catch in the middle of the field. Ron Rivera has appreciated the approach that Dotson has taken this offseason, and it's clear that his work is paying off.
- Aside from the play against Dotson, Fuller had a solid day. He read Wentz's pass perfectly during two-minute drills and jumped the route for an interception before falling out of bounds. Fuller said the priority for the defense this offseason is to keep building on the chemistry they established late in the 2021 season. It's a sentiment that has been shared by other members of the secondary, with players saying that everyone is vocal and communicates better.
- It wasn't the only pick that the defense scored during today's OTA. Darrick Forrest, who has been having a solid offseason, read a pass thrown by Wentz and knocked the ball away, allowing Cole Holcomb to secure it and run downfield.
- Antonio Gandy-Golden is coming along well as he transitions from wide receiver to tight end. He made a one-handed grab during individual drills, and Rivera praised his willingness to learn and adapt to his responsibilities as a blocker. It's still early, but if Gandy-Golden can get the blocking aspect of the position, he should have a solid shot of making the roster.
- Jamin Davis received more first team reps today, which is a sign of how he has developed this offseason. Davis' ability to close the gap against ball carriers was listed as a strength when Washington drafted him, and there was a glimpse of that during team drills, as he was the first defender to meet Brian Robinson on a swing pass. Davis had to let up, but it would clearly have been a tackle if they were in pads.
- The offense continues to be the star of the offseason. It's obvious that the group is operating more crisply than in the previous two seasons. After having a rougher period earlier in the morning, Wentz delivered several passes in a row, two of which were to Dotson.
- Dotson has impressed many with how he's performed, but the best play of the day came from Marken Michel. He beat two defenders on a go route and hauled in a 50-yard bomb from Taylor Heinicke for a touchdown. Michel had a strong day overall, and while he's not earning a roster spot in June, it's still never a bad thing to get the coaches' attention at any time of the year.
- One special teams update for the day: there were six players catching punts today, including Dotson, Dax Milne and Alex Erickson.
- Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson were not on the field today. When asked during his press conference, Rivera said that Samuel was sore from Monday's practice and was held out "out of an abundance of caution." Gibson felt a slight twinge in his hamstring and was held out of individual and team activities. He went through rehab drills on the sideline.