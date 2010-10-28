Charles Mann

Drafted by the Redskins in the third round in 1983 out of Nevada-Reno… His nickname during his career was "C-Ment"… Helped lead the Skins to three Super Bowl appearances, winning two… Second in team history with 82 sacks… Starred in the Pro Bowl four times: 1988-90, 1992. Mann is particularly proud of how the core of the Redskins team stayed together during much of his career… Most inspired by Joe Gibbs, whom he said "stood for integrity, character and a work ethic"… Pre-game ritual was arriving at stadium early and drinking a lot of coffee… Teammate he most admired was Monte Coleman, whom he calls "a class act." Upon retiring from the playing field, he worked as color commentator for CBS football games… Co-owned Merchant Services, a credit card processing company, with former teammate Art Monk… Launched "Man Oh Mann" sausages at Giant Supermarkets… Operated the Good Samaritan Foundation, which works with inner-city children.