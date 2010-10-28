Charley Taylor

Helped lead the 1972 team to the Super Bowl… Holds team record for most career touchdowns with 90… Second on the Redskins' all-time receptions list with 649… Finished career with 9,110 receiving yards and 79 touchdown catches… Also played running back early in his career… Ranks third all-time in Redskins' history with 540 total points… Elected to the Pro Bowl six times.