'A long time coming': Chase Young looked disruptive in 2023 season debut

Russell Wilson was sprinting for the first-down marker on third-and-2 with the score tied at 21 during the Washington Commanders' Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. He didn't get far.

Just as it looked like Wilson was about to escape the collapsing pocket and scamper forward for what would have most certainly given Denver a fresh set of downs and possible a touchdown, Chase Young, who had beaten left tackle Garett Bolles, dove at Wilson's feet from behind, tripping him up just enough to force the three-yard sack.

For the Commanders, it was a significant play that limited the Broncos to a field goal and kept them in the game. For Young, it was his first full sack since the 2021 season. After the play, Young put his hands together in prayer to show how grateful he was to be back on the field.

"I think it was very important," head coach Ron Rivera said of Young's sack. "I think it was kind of probably on his mind."

It's been a long time since the Commanders have seen the version of Young that was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. Recovering from a torn ACL and patellar tendon kept him out for almost all of the 2022 season, while a stinger kept him limited in the preseason and forced him to miss Week 1. Now, Young is fully healthy, and this time, he's really back.