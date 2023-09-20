Practice notes | Commanders prepare to take on 'elite' Bills team

Final notes

-- Neither Logan Thomas (concussion) nor Daron Payne (ankle) were present at practice on Wednesday. Both players missed time against the Broncos, and their status will need to be monitored throughout the week.

-- Howell took some time to break down his 30-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin when speaking with reporters before practice. Howell pushed the credit to McLaurin and the coaching staff for calling the play, but he was also a big reason for the play's success. He knew the coverage Denver was in before the snap. He looked at the safety, saw that he wasn't in position to make a break on the ball and placed the pass exactly where it needed to be.

"It's an exciting feeling, man. It's kind of hard to describe, like when you get one of those plays called and you see the defense and you know you're going to have a chance. You just got to relax in the moment and try not to get too excited and just try to execute. It's a good feeling man."

-- That touchdown was one of several explosive plays Washington had in the second half, and when asked whether those moments provide an emotional boost, Howell said, "For sure."

"I think when you can get those big chunk plays, it just kind of gives the offense more momentum, more energy. You kind of get the defense on their heels. That's definitely something that every good offense, they always have a lot of explosive plays."

-- Howell also discussed getting to practice against the Commanders' defensive line. Washington has one of, if not the best defensive front in the NFL, he said, so it certainly helps to work against the group throughout the week.

"I have to really be on time with my feet and my eyes and my decision making and when something's not there, I got to find my check down really fast or just find an incompletion. That's obviously an area of my game where I'm still trying to improve on."

-- Howell has made it a point to do a better job of getting rid of the ball. Sticking with plays for too long got him in trouble against the Cardinals, partly resulting in six sacks. He did better against the Broncos, electing to take an incompletion over a loss of yardage, but it still wasn't up to his standard.