News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Bills preview | Taking on a Super Bowl contender

Sep 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-09-20 at 10.39.04 AM

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on a perennial Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField

WATCH: CBS

  • Andrew Catalon (Play-by-play)
  • Tiki Barber (Analyst)
  • Matt Ryan (Analyst)
  • AJ Ross (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders have started 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season. With a win, the Commanders would start 3-0 for the first time since 2005.
  • Washington last played Buffalo at home in Week 15 of the 2015 season, and they have a 3-3 record at home all-time against the Bills.
  • The last time Washington played the Bills at home, they claimed a 35-25 victory with four touchdowns from Kirk Cousins.
  • Washington is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Bills.
  • With a win, the Commanders would have a three-game home winning streak dating back to the 2022 season, their longest winning since winning three home games in a row being Sept. 23-Oct. 21, 2018.
  • Buffalo leads the all-time series, 10-5.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Buffalo:

  • Head coach Sean McDermott (7th in Buffalo)
  • Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (5th)
  • Special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley (7th)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (501)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (3)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (146)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (85)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin and TE Logan Thomas (1)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (19)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (3)
  • Interceptions -- Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1)

Buffalo:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Josh Allen (510)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Josh Allen (4)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB James Cook (169)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Damien Harris and RB Latavius Murray (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (168)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabe Davis, TE Dawson Knox and WR Khalil Shakir (1)
  • Tackles -- LB Terrel Bernard (17)
  • Sacks -- DE Leonard Floyd (1.5)
  • Interceptions -- LB Matt Milano (2)

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Broncos, Week 2

Check out the best photos of the Washington Commanders from their Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0005
1 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0006
2 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0010
3 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0013
4 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0018
5 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0020
6 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0027
7 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0041
8 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0044
9 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0049
10 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0050
11 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0051
12 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0054
13 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0055
14 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0060
15 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0066
16 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0070
17 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0074
18 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0082
19 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0085
20 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0086
21 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0088
22 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0089
23 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0091
24 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0104
25 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0107
26 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0108
27 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0112
28 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0113
29 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0120
30 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0126
31 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0128
32 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0144
33 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0148
34 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0155
35 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0162
36 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0166
37 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0172
38 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0175
39 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0181
40 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0183
41 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0186
42 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0192
43 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0193
44 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0195
45 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0196
46 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0198
47 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0199
48 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0201
49 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0203
50 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0205
51 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0206
52 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0211
53 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0214
54 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0221
55 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0222
56 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0227
57 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0237
58 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0244
59 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0249
60 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0250
61 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0254
62 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0260
63 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0264
64 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0267
65 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0274
66 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0281
67 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0286
68 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0289
69 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0290
70 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0293
71 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0294
72 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0296
73 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0297
74 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0299
75 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0302
76 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0305
77 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0306
78 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09172023 WK2 WASvsDEN EF0313
79 / 79
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 19th (318 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 7th (27.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 15th (211 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-29th (10)
  • Rushing offense -- 17th (107 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 29th (31.8%)
  • Total defense -- 10th (304.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-17th (24.5 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 12th (195.5 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-1st (7)
  • Rushing defense -- 17th (109 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 8th (30.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 7th (32:34)
  • Turnover differential -- T-11th (+1)

Buffalo:

  • Total offense --5th (382 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 8th (27 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 10th (242 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-22nd (7)
  • Rushing offense -- 7th (140 YPG)
  • Third-down offense --  6th (46.2%)
  • Total defense -- 5th (264.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-5th (16 PPG)
  • Passing defense --6th (151 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-25th (3)
  • Rushing defense -- 19th (113.5 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- T-16th (40.0%)
  • Time of possession -- 2nd (36:07)
  • Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)

Related Content

news

Practice notes | Commanders prepare to take on 'elite' Bills team

There's been a lot for the Commanders to feel good about lately, but with a Super Bowl contender coming to town with hopes of handing Washington its first loss, none of coaches or players are letting the good vibes go to their heads. 
news

Commanders-Bills Week 3 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 3 matchup.
news

Game-changing turnovers play critical role in Washington's 2-0 start

Washington made it a point to emphasize turnovers this offense. Through two games, we're seeing the results of that effort.
news

Wake Up Washington | McLaurin cites connection with Howell as the reason for their 'dangerous offense'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.
news

'You need somebody like that': Brian Robinson is beginning to show his potential

Robinson's 129-performance in Week 2 offered a glimpse into what the running back can be for the Commanders.
news

Commanders on the rise in Week 3 power rankings

The Washington Commanders are one of nine undefeated teams in the NFL heading into Week 3. Here's how the national analysts are ranking them among the rest of the league.
news

Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's thrilling Week 2 win

The Washington Commanders bested the Broncos 35-33 in a thrilling game at Mile Stadium on Sunday. Quarterback Sam Howell, running back Brian Robinson Jr. and defensive end Chase Young helped lead the charge in a memorable come-from-behind win for the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 2 win over Denver

The Commanders improved their record to 2-0 for the first time since 2011 with a thrilling 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders-Broncos Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 35-33 victory over the Denver Broncos, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the wild Week 2 win

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
news

Instant Analysis | Washington overcomes 18-deficit to take down Broncos

After getting off to a slow start, Washington climbed back to take the lead and earn a 2-0 record for the first time since 2011.
Advertising