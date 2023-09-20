Commanders vs. Bills preview | Taking on a Super Bowl contender

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on a perennial Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 24
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField
WATCH: CBS
- Andrew Catalon (Play-by-play)
- Tiki Barber (Analyst)
- Matt Ryan (Analyst)
- AJ Ross (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders have started 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season. With a win, the Commanders would start 3-0 for the first time since 2005.
- Washington last played Buffalo at home in Week 15 of the 2015 season, and they have a 3-3 record at home all-time against the Bills.
- The last time Washington played the Bills at home, they claimed a 35-25 victory with four touchdowns from Kirk Cousins.
- Washington is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Bills.
- With a win, the Commanders would have a three-game home winning streak dating back to the 2022 season, their longest winning since winning three home games in a row being Sept. 23-Oct. 21, 2018.
- Buffalo leads the all-time series, 10-5.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Buffalo:
- Head coach Sean McDermott (7th in Buffalo)
- Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey (5th)
- Special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley (7th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (501)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (3)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (146)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (85)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Terry McLaurin and TE Logan Thomas (1)
- Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (19)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (3)
- Interceptions -- Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1)
Buffalo:
- Passing Yards -- QB Josh Allen (510)
- Passing TDs -- QB Josh Allen (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB James Cook (169)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Damien Harris and RB Latavius Murray (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (168)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabe Davis, TE Dawson Knox and WR Khalil Shakir (1)
- Tackles -- LB Terrel Bernard (17)
- Sacks -- DE Leonard Floyd (1.5)
- Interceptions -- LB Matt Milano (2)
Check out the best photos of the Washington Commanders from their Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 19th (318 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 7th (27.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 15th (211 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-29th (10)
- Rushing offense -- 17th (107 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 29th (31.8%)
- Total defense -- 10th (304.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- T-17th (24.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 12th (195.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-1st (7)
- Rushing defense -- 17th (109 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 8th (30.8%)
- Time of possession -- 7th (32:34)
- Turnover differential -- T-11th (+1)
Buffalo:
- Total offense --5th (382 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 8th (27 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 10th (242 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-22nd (7)
- Rushing offense -- 7th (140 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 6th (46.2%)
- Total defense -- 5th (264.5 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- T-5th (16 PPG)
- Passing defense --6th (151 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-25th (3)
- Rushing defense -- 19th (113.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- T-16th (40.0%)
- Time of possession -- 2nd (36:07)
- Turnover differential -- T-14th (0)