Chase Young spent offseason with Buckeyes' D-Line coach Larry Johnson to 'fine tune' pass-rush

Johnson is known for helping mold some of the best pass-rushers playing in the NFL today. Aside from Young, the list of players Johnson has coached includes Nick and Joey Bosa, who have accumulated a combined 103.5 sacks in their careers. Young and both of the Bosa brothers went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Throughout their time together, Young impressed Johnson with his work ethic. That led to the creation of a close bond between the two that was built on respect and faith.

"He knew exactly what a tackle was going to do, when he's going to kick set wide, when he's going to kick set back," Johnson said. "He knew all those things going into the game, that he had a game plan for exactly what was going to happen."

As for ridding Young of his high school techniques, Johnson helped fix his stance and hand movements. Ohio State's pass rush techniques can be intricate, so Young's hands and eyes all had to work in sync. Once Young understood the reasons for the changes, which was to make him a better player, he dedicated himself to mastering them.

"When he did it perfectly, it was...beautiful," Johnson said. "It was like music and playing a very great note because you knew it looked good."

That bond still exists between Young and Johnson, which is why Young decided to go back to the coach to prepare for what will be his most critical season up to this point in his career.