Sam Howell believes he has 'total command' of Washington's offense

And while not every throw was perfect from Howell during his first practice of camp, Howell looked about as comfortable as one could be running through the offensive script. He started the day by throwing a dart to Jahan Dotson during 7-on-7 drills. Then, on the next play, he lofted a pass to Antonio Gibson, who had broken free near the left sideline.

During team drills, Howell calmly delivered one pass after the next with efficiency and accuracy. He and Logan Thomas connected on a pass near the middle of the field, and prior to that, Howell placed the ball exactly where Brian Robinson needed it to be, resulting in a one-handed grab.

Although Howell has only been "QB1" since OTAs, his teammates can see a difference in him.

"He's been showing it since OTAs, stepping up, being the leader, being vocal, making sure guys know where they need to be and putting guys where they need to be," Gibson said. "He looks relaxed, he looks fine and I'm excited about this year for him. I think he's going to do great and I'm looking forward to it."

As much as Howell has improved this summer, he believes "there's a lot of work left to be done."

"I'm not complacent at all," Howell said. "I know still everything is ahead of me and I still got to go out there and earn it and prove it each and every day, so I'm going to continue to do that."

Howell still has a long way to go before Rivera names a starting quarterback for the year. The first practice was a good start, though, and he's confident his skill set will speak for itself when that time comes.