Training camp notebook, Day 2 | Matchups with McLaurin create learning opportunities for Forbes

McLaurin has been among the best receivers for a while now, so it's understandable that he gets the better of Forbes on the majority of their matchups. That was the case on Day 1, when McLaurin hauled in a diving catch with Forbes providing solid coverage in team drills.

"He just knows and understands routes and stems and things like that," Forbes said. "He knows how to use his eyes well. So, I would say he has a big catch radius, and he's really good at what he does."

That is not to say that the matchup is completely one-sided. Forbes had multiple pass breakups during OTAs and minicamp, and he isn't afraid to be physical with any receiver he is lined up across from.

Even though he's a first-round pick, Forbes knows he needs to play with intensity on each snap.

"Just knowing I'm at the highest level and I gotta compete each and every day for my job."