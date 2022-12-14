Practice report | Chase Young 'trusting the process' in preparing for return

-- Washington got some positive updates for several of its injured players. The biggest development regarded Benjamin St-Juste, who was at practice with his helmet on and went through drills with his teammates for the first time in weeks. Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams, both of whom are in the concussion protocol, were at practice as well. Sam Cosmi and Trai Turner were also spotted going through drills with their fellow offensive linemen. If things continue to hold, Washington should be close to full strength heading into the weekend.

-- Rivera was "more than happy" with the energy the players showed in practice and meetings today. There were some minor details that the team needs to clean up for the rest of the week, but he appreciated their enthusiasm and attentiveness throughout the day.

-- There has been some speculation in terms of who the Commanders' starting center will be for Sunday, and it seems that Wes Schweitzer will be that answer. "It's good to have him back," Rivera said, and the head coach believes that is a good spot for him because of how intelligent Schweitzer has been for the team.

-- Rivera wants to see fans pack FedExField and to be loud and supportive on Sunday. The team has worked hard to get their attention and respect back, and to have their support in one of the biggest games of the year would be "awesome."

-- Curtis Samuel went through a lot last season with injuries sidelining him for much of his first year with Washington, but he has been a key piece of the offense in 2022 with 744 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. It has been outstanding, Rivera said, to see him make such an important contribution.