Chris Collins
Assistant Equipment Manager
8th NFL Season/4th Redskins
Chris Collins is in his fourth season as an assistant equipment manager with the Redskins. He joined the Redskins after spending four seasons (2002-2005) with the Arizona Cardinals.
His responsibilities include assisting equipment manager Brad Berlin with the distribution of players and staff apparel, maintenance of equipment and uniforms, assisting the Redskins' coaching staff on the practice field and directing the transport of all team gear to home and road games.
A native of Billings, Mont., Collins attended Billings West High School. He played baseball at the College of Southern Idaho before transferring to Arizona State University where he worked as a student equipment manager. He earned a degree in recreation management and tourism.
Collins resides in Ashburn, Va.