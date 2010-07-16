News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chris Collins

Jul 16, 2010 at 05:33 AM
129405.jpg




Chris Collins

Assistant Equipment Manager

8th NFL Season/4th Redskins

Chris Collins is in his fourth season as an assistant equipment manager with the Redskins. He joined the Redskins after spending four seasons (2002-2005) with the Arizona Cardinals.

His responsibilities include assisting equipment manager Brad Berlin with the distribution of players and staff apparel, maintenance of equipment and uniforms, assisting the Redskins' coaching staff on the practice field and directing the transport of all team gear to home and road games.

A native of Billings, Mont., Collins attended Billings West High School. He played baseball at the College of Southern Idaho before transferring to Arizona State University where he worked as a student equipment manager. He earned a degree in recreation management and tourism.

Collins resides in Ashburn, Va.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising