Chris Paul 'maximized' his student-athlete experience at Tulsa

Oh, and that's not all that Paul was involved in at Tulsa. He volunteered with several organizations, including the Children's Hospital at Saint Francis, Read Across America, Lift Up America and at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

In terms of on-campus initiatives, Paul served with University Ambassadors, the Student Association, Future Alumni Council and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

And on top of all that, he helped found and served as the president of The Black Men's Initiative student organization -- a group dedicated to giving Black men on Tulsa's campus spaces to connect with each other.

Paul said he "submerged" himself in the Tulsa community, and while not every athlete needs to be as involved in community service as him, he does encourage others to branch out beyond what they add to their respective teams.

"That's something that's extremely important, because this is the community that supports you," Paul said. "And so you should, you should be involved in it. You should use your platform in a good way."

Paul is understandably a little busy at the moment. He wrapped up rookie minicamp about two weeks ago, and he's about to start OTAs with the rest of the team as he tries to make a case to earn a roster spot.