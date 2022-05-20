How DeSean Jackson influenced Jahan Dotson's skillset

There are flashes in Dotson's game that show why he's able to play bigger than his size in a way that's similar to Jackson. In a film breakdown with team analyst Logan Paulsen, Rivera pointed to multiple traits, particularly in his eyes and hand usage.

"Watch the eyes, watch how he catches the ball," Rivera said during the session. "His hand and eye coordination seems together; because as he catches the ball, he is turning with the ball into the end zone and tuck."

As Rivera also pointed out, Dotson isn't afraid to elevate himself to make big time catches, either.

"He gets himself above the man, that way if the guy does jump, he jumps…and elevates him even more. That's what you see right here with Jahan."

Of course, Dotson is just starting his career, so it would be unfair to put the expectations of being a wideout with a career like that of Jackson. However, the comparisons aren't unfounded, and it would seem that watching Jackson all those years did have some influence on the Commanders' new weapon.

If he does inject Washington's offense with even a small dose of that Jackson-esque talent, though, it should make the group fun to watch.