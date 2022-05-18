Trai Turner reunites with 'great coach and great mentor' John Matsko

Turner was not the first talented player Matsko had worked with in his career. He coached Hall of Fame offensive tackles Orlando Pace and Willie Roaf and worked with Pro Bowler Ryan Kalil when he was first hired by the Panthers in 2011, among others like J.J. Jansen and Jordan Gross.

Turner had all their talent and more, Matsko said in a 2016 Sports Illustrated article.

"He's got the makeup. He's got what Pace had, what Willie Roaf had and what Kalil and [tight end Greg] Olsen have now," Matsko said. "There's a desire, a fire that you can feel from those guys. When they show up at practice, you can feel it. Turner's got it. He's only going to get better."

Turner is not the only player who will vouch for Matsko; he seems to simply have a way of getting production out of those under his tutelage. It's why Rivera hired him one day after he was relieved of his duties with the Baltimore Ravens in January of 2011 and then again with the Redskins in early January of 2019.

It's also one of the reasons why Kalil's brother, Matt, signed with the Panthers after spending five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.