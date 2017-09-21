Chris Thompson Learning From His Mistakes In Breakout Season

Thompson's day was not completely highlight filled, however. Some costly and avoidable mistakes kept him from turning in an almost spotless game. Thompson failed to haul in what would have been a 60-yard touchdown pass from Cousins early in the second half.

"I'm not going to lie to you, on the plane ride, getting dressed after the game, this morning watching film, when I was outside at practice, I was thinking about that one play," Thompson said. "My first thing I wanted to do when I got out there in individuals with the quarterbacks was to run that route again and catch the ball."

Thompson said one of the reasons he was bitter was that it kept Cousins from breaking 200 yards passing. He said with that one catch, he could have silenced those who question how balanced the Redskins' offense is. Cousins, meanwhile, said when a play falls through, it's never just one player's fault.

"I didn't give him a chance to really catch it," Cousins said. "I rifled it and needed to just throw a more catchable ball. So, we are all being critical of ourselves and finding ways that we individually can play better so that collectively as a group we can have improvement going forward."

Thompson said he often thinks this way after a costly mistake in a game. He said it can be both a blessing and a curse; always evaluating his game and trying to improve, but sometimes spends too much time dwelling on his failures.