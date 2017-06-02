Chris Thompson's Trust In Jay Gruden Has Paid Dividends

"It's big for me," Thompson said. "These guys look up to me, they're asking me all of the questions like I'm the coach, so it puts pressure on me to know this offense, the ins and outs of it, because, you know, all the time they don't want to go to Coach [Randy] Jordan and ask him certain things. So, you know, I'm just continually, everyday, just trying to be that leader.

"It's not only in the meeting rooms it's on the field too, you know, I have to be a guy that limits my mistakes out here on the field, you know, I have to give that maximum effort every single play so they know how to practice, they know how to do it. You know, they look at everything I do, so, you know, I have to be the one to set that great example for them."

Beyond being a, "great human, person," as head coach Jay Gruden referred to Thompson Wednesday, the younger Redskins running backs – among them second-year back Rob Kelley, who ran for 704 yards as a rookie last season – can learn from Thompson's story.

Thirty-nine yards. That was all Thompson gained from scrimmage through two seasons as a Redskins running back. He didn't gain any his rookie season in 2013 after being drafted in the fifth round out of Florida State. However, after that season, Gruden took over and things changed – for the better.

"[Gruden] had that talk with me as soon as I got here," Thompson said. "He just told me he was going to stick with me and I was his guy and he trusted in me and my ability."

But Thompson had to trust Gruden, too. In his second season – Gruden's first as Redskins head coach – Thompson played in just two games. For a majority of the season, he was a member of the Redskins practice squad.