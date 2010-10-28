Cliff Battles

Phi Beta Kappa running back from West Virginia Wesleyan College, he joined the Braves in 1932, a year before they became the Redskins… Led the league in rushing his rookie year… In 1933, became the first NFL player to rush for 200 yards in a game… In six seasons, he totaled 3,542 yards rushing… NFL's leading rusher in 1937 and he won All-NFL honors for the third time in six years. Part of the Redskins 1937 World Championship team. Passed away in 1981 at the age of 70… Grew up in the state of Ohio… After retirement from football, served as an assistant coach at Columbia University.