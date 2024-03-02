Combine notebook | The one advantage Jackson Powers-Johnson has over the rest of the O-Line prospects

The 2024 scouting combine is reaching its conclusion, and offensive linemen, kickers and special teams players are up next in the pecking order for media availability. As of yesterday, Saturday should be more interesting to Washington fans with the Commanders electing to release Charles Leno Jr., leaving a hole at arguably the most important spot on the offensive line.

So, let's get into it and see what some of the top players at the position had to say during their press conferences.

-- Penn State's Olu Fashanu and Notre Dame's Joe Alt are considered the best linemen available. Technically, Washington could take one of those players, but we're going to focus on the rest of the class for now. We'll start with Tyler Guyton, who is quickly rising up draft boards, despite being technically raw in some areas. He makes up for that with rare athleticism for the position, having played tight end and running back earlier in his career. When asked whether he would like to play on the left or right, Guyton said he didn't have a preference.