Commanders 2022 NFL Draft picks have been finalized

The Washington Commanders were not awarded with any compensatory picks last week, meaning their draft picks for the 2022 NFL Draft have been finalized. Here are the six picks the team currently holds:

First round, pick 11

Second round, pick 47 (From Colts)

Fourth round, pick 113

Sixth round, pick 189

Seventh round, pick 230

Seventh round, pick 240 (From Colts)

The Commanders do not possess a third-round pick this year because of their trade for Carson Wentz, which also included the two team swapping second-round picks and a conditional third-round pick in the 2023 draft that could become a second-rounder.

The Commanders were given the 11th overall pick after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants, giving them a 7-10 record for the season. It will be the fourth time in five seasons that the team will select a player in the top half of the draft.