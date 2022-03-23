Commanders 2022 NFL Draft picks have been finalized

The Washington Commanders were not awarded with any compensatory picks last week, meaning their draft picks for the 2022 NFL Draft have been finalized. Here are the six picks the team currently holds:
- First round, pick 11
- Second round, pick 47 (From Colts)
- Fourth round, pick 113
- Sixth round, pick 189
- Seventh round, pick 230
- Seventh round, pick 240 (From Colts)
The Commanders do not possess a third-round pick this year because of their trade for Carson Wentz, which also included the two team swapping second-round picks and a conditional third-round pick in the 2023 draft that could become a second-rounder.
The Commanders were given the 11th overall pick after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants, giving them a 7-10 record for the season. It will be the fourth time in five seasons that the team will select a player in the top half of the draft.
Many believed that Washington would take a quarterback with the 11th pick, but while Ron Rivera has not ruled anything out, analysts are shifting their focus to other positions. Check out what the experts are saying in their mock drafts, HERE.