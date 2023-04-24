News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

10 second-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 2

Apr 24, 2023 at 05:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP21001660393123
Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The opinions expressed in the article do not reflect those of the team unless specified in a direct quote.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2023 campaign.

The Washington Commanders are getting closer to being on the clock with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the three-day event is full of other opportunities for them to improve their roster.

The Commanders have eight picks in this year's draft, two of which come on Day 2. They have one pick in the second round (No. 47 overall) but can still get a solid player at that spot with positions like tight end and cornerback being particularly deep in this year's class.

So, here are 10 players who could be available when the Commanders are on the clock in the second round.

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Washington is in a category of his own in several ways. After all, there aren't many 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight ends who have his kind of talent. Washington lumbers through his routes, but he is a force with the ball in his hands and can be difficult to bring down. He might be more useful as a blocker, as his ability in the run game is on par with that of some offensive linemen.

Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Technically, Mauch played tackle for North Dakota State and was one of the best in the FCS. Thanks to some size limitations, though, he got experience playing at all five spots on the offensive line at the Senior Bowl. He has the talent to be a starter at some point in his career if he can find a permanent spot and develop in his rookie season.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Ringo is one of several Georgia Bulldogs who have the NFL in their futures. He was one of the cornerbacks who ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the combine, and he used that speed multiple times during his All-SEC career. His blend of speed, physicality and size could be molded into a competent starter.

Related Links

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Jones does not get the same attention as fellow Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson, but the veteran right tackle had a strong career in his own right with Third Team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022. Jones is a massive prospect, standing at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. He is not the most athletic tackle out there, but he has enough movement to bulldoze defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage.

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Campbell is a legitimate run-stopper with 265 combined tackled in his final two seasons with Iowa. He was the recipient of the Butkus Award for being the best college linebacker in the country and was the 13th player in program history to be a consensus All-American.

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Schmitz is considered to be one of, if not the best center prospect in the draft this year, and there is a lot of evidence that points to that conclusion. Aside from being a highly intelligent player, Schmitz also excels at moving nose tackles off the ball in one-on-one situations and creating lanes for ball carriers in the middle of defenses.

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Brents earned plenty of recognition in 2022 for his 45-tackle, four-interception, earning All-Big 12 honors from coaches (First Team) and The Associated Press (Second Team). He has some man coverage experience plays his best in zone coverage, as he allowed a passer rating of just 57.7 when targeted.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Musgrave has not targeted as much as some of the other top tight ends in this year's draft. He only had 47 receptions and two touchdowns in four seasons, so the film of him as a pass-catcher is limited. The tape does show his potential, though, and he could be a useful red zone weapon with more opportunities.

Steve Avila, G, TCU

Avila has plenty of position flexibility on the offensive line, playing four of the five spots during his time with the Horned Frogs. The thing that's most impressive about him is his success in pass protection. He keeps his feet moving when engaged with a defender, which is partly why he did not allow a sack in his final two seasons.

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Simpson did a little of everything at Clemson. He played as an inside linebacker last season but showed his most explosive tape on the outside, where he was able to let his athleticism shine. He needs to clean up his play recognition, but his talents will make him an interesting weapon for linebacker-needy teams

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Maryland Deonte Banks.

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft Week is upon us

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 24, 2023.

news

Commanders announce Curtis Samuel will wear No. 4 jersey for 2023 season

Samuel, who has worn the No. 10 for his entire professional career, will be wearing the No. 4 jersey -- the same number he wore at Ohio State -- for his seventh NFL season and third with the Commanders.

news

Top takeaways from Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew's joint predraft press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew addressed the media one week ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are some takeaways from their joint press conference.

news

Wake Up Washington | The final countdown to the NFL Draft

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 21, 2023.

news

Inside the interview process that helps determine Washington's draft class

For fans and analysts, the excitement of the NFL Scouting Combine centers around the on-field drills. However, the truth is that much of the real work happens when the cameras are off.

news

Bieniemy: Andrew Wylie, Nick Gates bring experience, versatility to Commanders' O-Line

Wylie and Gates have plenty of starting experience that will be useful on the Commanders' offensive line.

news

10 third-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 2

The Commanders have the No. 97 overall pick in the third round of this year's draft. Here are 10 players with Day 2 grades who could be available.

news

Sam Howell wants to give 'everything I got' to be starting QB

Howell will given every opportunity to be the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback in 2023, and he does not intend to waste his chance.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down the top O-Line prospects

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

news

Paulsen's prospects | TCU G Steve Avila

Over the next few weeks, Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen will be breaking down some prospect that have stood out to me in my analysis of the Commanders' positions of need. Next up is TCU guard Steve Avila.

Advertising