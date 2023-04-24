10 second-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 2

The opinions expressed in the article do not reflect those of the team unless specified in a direct quote.
The Washington Commanders are getting closer to being on the clock with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the three-day event is full of other opportunities for them to improve their roster.
The Commanders have eight picks in this year's draft, two of which come on Day 2. They have one pick in the second round (No. 47 overall) but can still get a solid player at that spot with positions like tight end and cornerback being particularly deep in this year's class.
So, here are 10 players who could be available when the Commanders are on the clock in the second round.
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
Washington is in a category of his own in several ways. After all, there aren't many 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight ends who have his kind of talent. Washington lumbers through his routes, but he is a force with the ball in his hands and can be difficult to bring down. He might be more useful as a blocker, as his ability in the run game is on par with that of some offensive linemen.
Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
Technically, Mauch played tackle for North Dakota State and was one of the best in the FCS. Thanks to some size limitations, though, he got experience playing at all five spots on the offensive line at the Senior Bowl. He has the talent to be a starter at some point in his career if he can find a permanent spot and develop in his rookie season.
Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Ringo is one of several Georgia Bulldogs who have the NFL in their futures. He was one of the cornerbacks who ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the combine, and he used that speed multiple times during his All-SEC career. His blend of speed, physicality and size could be molded into a competent starter.
Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Jones does not get the same attention as fellow Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson, but the veteran right tackle had a strong career in his own right with Third Team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus in 2022. Jones is a massive prospect, standing at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. He is not the most athletic tackle out there, but he has enough movement to bulldoze defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage.
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Campbell is a legitimate run-stopper with 265 combined tackled in his final two seasons with Iowa. He was the recipient of the Butkus Award for being the best college linebacker in the country and was the 13th player in program history to be a consensus All-American.
John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
Schmitz is considered to be one of, if not the best center prospect in the draft this year, and there is a lot of evidence that points to that conclusion. Aside from being a highly intelligent player, Schmitz also excels at moving nose tackles off the ball in one-on-one situations and creating lanes for ball carriers in the middle of defenses.
Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Brents earned plenty of recognition in 2022 for his 45-tackle, four-interception, earning All-Big 12 honors from coaches (First Team) and The Associated Press (Second Team). He has some man coverage experience plays his best in zone coverage, as he allowed a passer rating of just 57.7 when targeted.
Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
Musgrave has not targeted as much as some of the other top tight ends in this year's draft. He only had 47 receptions and two touchdowns in four seasons, so the film of him as a pass-catcher is limited. The tape does show his potential, though, and he could be a useful red zone weapon with more opportunities.
Steve Avila, G, TCU
Avila has plenty of position flexibility on the offensive line, playing four of the five spots during his time with the Horned Frogs. The thing that's most impressive about him is his success in pass protection. He keeps his feet moving when engaged with a defender, which is partly why he did not allow a sack in his final two seasons.
Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Simpson did a little of everything at Clemson. He played as an inside linebacker last season but showed his most explosive tape on the outside, where he was able to let his athleticism shine. He needs to clean up his play recognition, but his talents will make him an interesting weapon for linebacker-needy teams