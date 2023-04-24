10 second-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Day 2

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Washington is in a category of his own in several ways. After all, there aren't many 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight ends who have his kind of talent. Washington lumbers through his routes, but he is a force with the ball in his hands and can be difficult to bring down. He might be more useful as a blocker, as his ability in the run game is on par with that of some offensive linemen.

Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Technically, Mauch played tackle for North Dakota State and was one of the best in the FCS. Thanks to some size limitations, though, he got experience playing at all five spots on the offensive line at the Senior Bowl. He has the talent to be a starter at some point in his career if he can find a permanent spot and develop in his rookie season.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia