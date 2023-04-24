Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

Banks' versatility in coverage is one of his best strengths as a player. He can function in either man or zone schemes and knows how to use the fluidity in his lower body to put himself in position to make plays. He can be sticky in coverage without being overly handsy, and that led to him allow a completion rate of just 43.3% when targeted last season.

If a receiver did manage to make a catch over Banks, he held them to a career-low 9.9 yards after the catch.

"After missing all but two games last season because of injury, he was fantastic for the Terps in 2022, breaking up eight passes with an interception," Kiper wrote of Banks on his big board. "He also seemed to up his game in the biggest matchups on their schedule. Banks' tape is one of the most impressive I've seen in this class in terms of man coverage."

But Banks' tackling is one of his more underrated traits. His PFF tackle grade (89.2) was fifth among all cornerbacks in 2022 and second in the Big Ten. He uses his 6-foot, 197-pound frame to push through blocks from receiver to make tackles in the screen game, and he knows how to break down, fill running lanes and stop running backs in their tracks.