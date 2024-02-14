Commanders 2024 mock draft battles | Weighing the options at No. 2 overall

Smoot and Selby

No. 2 overall: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Analysis: The tape from 2023 might not be as clean as last season, but Maye has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in college football since he became the Tar Heels' starter. No one has more big time throws than Maye since 2022 (he led college football season with 45 and came in second with 34 in 2023), and he was the third-best passer on throw of at least 20 yards. He may not be as athletic as Jayden Daniels, but his mechanics are solid, his eyes are always looking downfield, and he knows how to win from the pocket.

No. 36 overall: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Analysis: Guyton is quickly rising people's boards after a strong week at the Senior Bowl, so he might not be available by the time Washington picks on Day 2. In this scenario, though, it's hard to pass up a player with his traits. What he lacks in technique, he makes up for it with prototypical size -- 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds with 34-inch arms -- and rare athleticism for his position as a former tight end and running back. What's encouraging is that his technique got better during Senior Bowl practices. His hands were quicker, he kept his head back and supplied a strong punch during one-on-one pass rush drills. There's some stuff to work on, but Guyton could develop into a special player.

No. 40 overall: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Analysis: An experienced player for the Longhorns with 27 starts in 39 games, Sanders is a top 10 tight end in program history, ranking first in career receptions (99), second in receiving yards (1,295) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (7). He was third among all tight ends with 682 yards and fourth in yards after the catch in 2023. He needs to grow as a run-blocker, but he could be a dynamic weapon in the middle of the field for a young quarterback to rely upon in his rookie year.