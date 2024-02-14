 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2024 mock draft battles | Weighing the options at No. 2 overall

Feb 14, 2024 at 01:26 PM
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are beginning their slow, deliberate march towards deciding on what to do with their nine draft picks when the NFL Draft starts in April, and until they're finally on clock, there's going to some wild speculation and hundreds of mock drafts from people throwing their opinions into the mix.

So, we at Commanders.com thought it would be a good idea for us to jump in on the fun.

From now until the week of the draft, members of our content production studio are going to release competing mock drafts laying out not only who we believe the Commanders will take at No. 2 overall, but also the team's entire draft haul. The mock drafts will be created using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator.

Here are the rules: the mock drafts will be conducted by two teams. On one side will be Commanders analyst Fred Smoot and Senior Writer Zach Selby, and on the other will be Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen and Technical Officer for Media Production "Just A Guy" Jason Johnson, who also co-hosts with Paulsen on the team's "Ticket to the Draft" podcast.

As we get closer to the draft, each mock draft will be influenced by different scenarios, such as trading up, trading back or addressing certain needs in free agency. For now, however, we're going focus on the Commanders' first three picks -- Nos. 2, 36 and 40 -- with no other external factors to influence decisions.

Fans can hear analysis from Selby, Smoot, Paulsen and Johnson as well as vote on which mock draft they think is best on the "Ticket to the Draft" podcast, which releases every Friday. Now, let's dive into the picks.

Smoot and Selby

No. 2 overall: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Analysis: The tape from 2023 might not be as clean as last season, but Maye has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in college football since he became the Tar Heels' starter. No one has more big time throws than Maye since 2022 (he led college football season with 45 and came in second with 34 in 2023), and he was the third-best passer on throw of at least 20 yards. He may not be as athletic as Jayden Daniels, but his mechanics are solid, his eyes are always looking downfield, and he knows how to win from the pocket.

No. 36 overall: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Analysis: Guyton is quickly rising people's boards after a strong week at the Senior Bowl, so he might not be available by the time Washington picks on Day 2. In this scenario, though, it's hard to pass up a player with his traits. What he lacks in technique, he makes up for it with prototypical size -- 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds with 34-inch arms -- and rare athleticism for his position as a former tight end and running back. What's encouraging is that his technique got better during Senior Bowl practices. His hands were quicker, he kept his head back and supplied a strong punch during one-on-one pass rush drills. There's some stuff to work on, but Guyton could develop into a special player.

No. 40 overall: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Analysis: An experienced player for the Longhorns with 27 starts in 39 games, Sanders is a top 10 tight end in program history, ranking first in career receptions (99), second in receiving yards (1,295) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (7). He was third among all tight ends with 682 yards and fourth in yards after the catch in 2023. He needs to grow as a run-blocker, but he could be a dynamic weapon in the middle of the field for a young quarterback to rely upon in his rookie year.

PFF grade: A

Related Links

Paulsen and Johnson

No. 2 overall: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Analysis: Daniels was one of the most exciting players to watch in college football last year. He took a drastic step up in performance, completing 72.3% of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Aside from being an impressive passer, he's also an explosive runner with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the best passer on throws of 20-plus yards with 27 big time throws compared to just one turnover worthy play. He was fifth under pressure and threw 20 touchdowns when blitzed. You're just going off one year of film with Daniels, but he's so impressive that he's hard to pass up.

No. 36 overall: Graham Barton, OT, Duke

Analysis: There's a lot to like about Barton, whether it's his quickness, punch or footwork, but perhaps his best attribute is his ability to finish blocks. Barton (6-foot-4, 315) stays locked on and engaged with defenders until the whistle blows, and they often end up on the ground. He knows how to climb up into the second level while avoiding traffic and creates lanes for his running backs. He also has experience playing center, so if he does need to move inside, it should be a seamless transition for him.

No. 40 overall: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Analysis: There's nothing flashy about Robinson's stats in 2023, as he only recorded 15 tackles and four sacks, but his physical traits are going to make scouts fall in love with him. At 6-foot-3 and weighing 245 pounds, Robinson is explosives, knows how to use his hands and has a high motor on just about every play. It's always difficult to predict combine results, but the expectation is that Robinson will be one of the clear standouts in Indianapolis. With the right development, he could turn into an elite pass-rusher.

PFF grade: B+

Related Content

news

Commanders name Lance Newmark assistant general manager

Newmark joins the Commanders with 28 years of NFL experience, including 26 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He most recently held the role of senior director of player personnel for Detroit and helped oversee both the college and pro scouting operations. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Mock draft season is here

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
news

Aligned vision applies to more than scheme to Dan Quinn, Adam Peters

General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have been charged with the task of turning the Commanders' roster, which finished 4-13 a year ago, into a playoff contender that can compete with the NFL's best for years to come.
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Marriah Jones is making a difference through beauty care, nonprofit

This Black History Month Commanders.com is passing the page to local Black business owners to talk a little bit about their story in their words
news

Rick Spielman: 'There's no question' Dan Quinn is right choice for Commanders HC

Spielman wasn't the prevailing voice in the Commanders' decision to hire Dan Quinn, but his opinions mattered to Harris, Myers and the team's search committee. As someone who spent two decades in NFL front offices, he was able to offer input based on his choices, both right and wrong, to help guide Harris and his fellow partners on who should lead the franchise going forward. 
news

Why Kliff Kingsbury, Joe Whitt Jr. were perfect fits for Dan Quinn's vision

Dan Quinn said it himself during his introductory press conference as the Washington Commanders' 31st head coach; he "cannot wait to get this thing rocking," as he's wasted no time in starting to fill out his staff. 
news

Commanders 2023 season review | Quarterback

Over the next few weeks, Peters and head coach Dan Quinn will go through the roster to determine what moves, if any, should be taken to bolster each position. Though we don't have any say in how the new front office will mold the team going forward, Commanders.com has been looking back at how each group performed last season, breaking down top performers and looking ahead at where they could go next. 
news

Five things to know about Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

The Washington Commanders have hired former Dallas Cowboys secondary coach and passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to be their new defensive coordinator. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the coaching staff. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Building an aligned vision

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
news

Adam Peters takes important first steps in draft process at Senior Bowl

Scores of college prospects were recently in Mobile, Alabama, to participate in the 2024 Senior Bowl. For Adam Peters, it was one of the first steps towards figuring out how to use Washington's nine draft picks.
Advertising