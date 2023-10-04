News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel active for TNF vs. Bears

Oct 04, 2023 at 01:02 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who was limited during the team's walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday, will be active for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Dotson, who played in 72% of the team's offensive snaps during the Commanders 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, briefly left the Week 4 matchup with an ankle injury but returned to the field in the fourth quarter, coming up with the game-tying touchdown on the last second of regulation.

Dotson said after the game that his ankle was fine, but the team has been cautious with last year's first-round pick. He has been listed as limited on the past two injury reports, although it should be noted that since the team didn't hold any full practices this week in preparation for Thursday, those designations were estimations. He was a full participant on Wednesday.

PHOTOS | Commanders practice, 10/03

Check out the top photos from the Washington Commanders' walkthrough as they prepare for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

While Dotson, who had 152 yards and four touchdowns through the first four games of his rookie season, has not been quite as productive to start Year 2, there was a concerted effort to get him the ball more against the Eagles. He had nine targets on Sunday, which equaled his total in the previous two games combined. He should have more opportunities against the Bears, who have allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL.

The Commanders will also have Curtis Samuel, who was listed on the injury report with a quad issue, available to them on Thursday. Samuel was exceptionally productive against the Eagles, catching seven of his eight targets, five of which came during the Commanders' final two drives of regulation that helped them tie the score, for 51 yards. He also scored the Commanders' opening touchdown of the day with a one-yard run.

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who missed last week's game with an illness, is questionable and should provide some depth to the Commanders' backfield if available. The Bears' defense is stouter against the run, giving up an average of 115.5 yards per game on the ground, so Washington could use his physical running style in short yardage situations.

Benjamin St-Juste has been on the injury report for the last two weeks with a neck issue, but he was listed as a full participant all week. Also in the secondary, Quan Martin (thumb) and Christian Holmes (back) will be available to provide depth.

Advertising