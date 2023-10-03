Practice notes | Commanders eager to bounce back against 'hungry' Bears team

Final notes

-- Howell played well during the Commanders' loss to the Eagles, but he isn't letting that get to his head too much. He likes to keep his confidence at the same level, regardless of how he plays each week.

"I always kind of stay true to who I am and I know who I am as a player and I know what I'm capable of. So just falling back on the things that have got me to where I am today and just the base fundamentals and my base knowledge and just trusting what I see. I feel like I did a decent job of that last week, so hopefully I continue to make those strides."

-- Howell has faced off against three veteran quarterbacks this season, but Thursday's game will be his first time playing against a signal-caller who is much closer to his level of experience. Howell said he doesn't try to measure himself against any other player, no matter how long they've been in the league. Instead, he tries to be "the best version of myself."

"Justin's a heck of a player and he's done some really good things. Had a good week last week, so we definitely have our hands full with him, it'll be a fun matchup."

-- Howell also had some praise for center Nick Gates.