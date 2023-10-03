Five things to know about the Chicago Bears

Fields has a quality arm, which he proved with 335 yards and four touchdowns against the Broncos, but he's more dangerous when he uses his legs. His ability to run the ball has not been used much in the game plan so far, as he only has 28 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown, but Washington still needs to be ready for the possibility. That was the case last year, when he had 12 rushes for 88 yards, including a long of 39 yards in the fourth quarter that moved the Bears to Washington's 5-yard line.