Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Bears Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears, 12-7 at Soldier Field on Thursday.
- Washington held the Bears scoreless in the first half. It was the first time they have held a team scoreless in the first half since Week 18 of the 2021 season at New York Giants.
- Washington has won three-straight Thursday games for the first time in franchise history.
- Washington held Chicago without a score in the red zone.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 12-of-22 passes for 99 yards. He added two rushes for two yards.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 17 times for 60 yards and a touchdown, the first of his career.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had three receptions for 41 yards. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.
- Tight End Cole Turner hauled in his first career receptions, and 18-yard catch. He finished with two catches for 23 yards.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded the first interception of his career. It was the first Washington interception by a defensive tackle since Daron Payne had one on Nov. 20, 2020 vs. Seattle. He also added a sack and a forced fumble, the first of his career.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat had 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and a career-high-tying four quarterback hits. Sweat has sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 1 and 2 last season. He now has eight quarterback hits in his last two games.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
- Defensive End Efe Obada finished with a 1.0 sack, three quarterback hits, tackle for loss and pass defensed. He has sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 15-22, 2020.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 307 yards with an average of 51.2 and two pinned inside the 20.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|57
|100%
|Charles Leno
|57
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|57
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|57
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|57
|100%
|Carson Wentz
|57
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|56
|98%
|Cole Turner
|53
|93%
|Curtis Samuel
|49
|86%
|Cam Sims
|41
|72%
|Brian Robinson
|27
|47%
|Armani Rogers
|18
|32%
|J.D. McKissic
|17
|30%
|Antonio Gibson
|15
|26%
|Dax Milne
|6
|11%
|Dyami Brown
|3
|5%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Kamren Curl
|72
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|72
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|72
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|71
|99%
|Bobby McCain
|62
|86%
|Jonathan Allen
|62
|86%
|Daron Payne
|58
|81%
|Rachad Wildgoose
|50
|69%
|Montez Sweat
|49
|68%
|Jamin Davis
|48
|67%
|James Smith-Williams
|41
|57%
|Darrick Forrest
|40
|56%
|Efe Obada
|26
|36%
|John Ridgeway
|26
|36%
|Casey Toohill
|25
|35%
|Daniel Wise
|8
|11%
|Shaka Toney
|7
|10%
|David Mayo
|2
|3%
|Jeremy Reaves
|1
|1%