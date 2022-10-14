News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

Oct 14, 2022 at 01:21 PM
"Washington-Bears Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears, 12-7 at Soldier Field on Thursday.
  • Washington held the Bears scoreless in the first half. It was the first time they have held a team scoreless in the first half since Week 18 of the 2021 season at New York Giants.
  • Washington has won three-straight Thursday games for the first time in franchise history.
  • Washington held Chicago without a score in the red zone.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 12-of-22 passes for 99 yards. He added two rushes for two yards.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 17 times for 60 yards and a touchdown, the first of his career.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had three receptions for 41 yards. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.
  • Tight End Cole Turner hauled in his first career receptions, and 18-yard catch. He finished with two catches for 23 yards.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded the first interception of his career. It was the first Washington interception by a defensive tackle since Daron Payne had one on Nov. 20, 2020 vs. Seattle. He also added a sack and a forced fumble, the first of his career.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat had 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and a career-high-tying four quarterback hits. Sweat has sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 1 and 2 last season. He now has eight quarterback hits in his last two games.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.
  • Defensive End Efe Obada finished with a 1.0 sack, three quarterback hits, tackle for loss and pass defensed. He has sacks in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 15-22, 2020.
  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 307 yards with an average of 51.2 and two pinned inside the 20.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell57100%
Charles Leno57100%
Cornelius Lucas57100%
Saahdiq Charles57100%
Tyler Larsen57100%
Carson Wentz57100%
Terry McLaurin5698%
Cole Turner5393%
Curtis Samuel4986%
Cam Sims4172%
Brian Robinson2747%
Armani Rogers1832%
J.D. McKissic1730%
Antonio Gibson1526%
Dax Milne611%
Dyami Brown35%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Kamren Curl72100%
Kendall Fuller72100%
Cole Holcomb72100%
Benjamin St-Juste7199%
Bobby McCain6286%
Jonathan Allen6286%
Daron Payne5881%
Rachad Wildgoose5069%
Montez Sweat4968%
Jamin Davis4867%
James Smith-Williams4157%
Darrick Forrest4056%
Efe Obada2636%
John Ridgeway2636%
Casey Toohill2535%
Daniel Wise811%
Shaka Toney710%
David Mayo23%
Jeremy Reaves11%

