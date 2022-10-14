Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's TNF victory

Montez Sweat

Sweat recorded his long-awaited first sack of the season against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, and the defensive end was forthright about what that play meant for him, calling it "a huge relief." Finally getting that sack under his belt, he told former linebacker London Fletcher, allowed him to play looser and do the things he wanted to do in that game. He did not have to wait much for his second sack of the season as it came in the very next game.

The effects of that big Week 6 performance were obvious last night against the Bears as Sweat terrorized Chicago's offense in a variety of ways. He forced an incompletion and kept Justin Fields at bay in the pocket. He was instrumental in stopping what looked to be an almost certain scoring opportunity for the Bears on the 1-yard line in the second quarter.