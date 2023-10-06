News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

Oct 06, 2023
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Chicago Bears, 40-20 at FedExField.

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed a career-high 37-of-51 passes for a career-high 388 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 99.1 passer rating. He also added four rushes for 19 yards.
  • Howell has completed 142 passes, the most by a Commanders quarterback through their first six games in franchise history.
  • Tight End Logan Thomas had nine receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. It is the first time he has had nine or more receptions in a single game since Week 15 of the 2020 season. It was his third career game with 75 or more receiving yards.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson had four receptions for 64 yards. He ranks tenth in franchise history in receptions as a running back. 
  • Gibson eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards. He is the 12th running back in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. It is the fifth time in his career he has had back-to-back games with a touchdown. He also eclipsed 3,000 career receiving yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 49 yards.
  • McLaurin eclipsed 4,500 career receiving yards.

Defense

  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded a sack, moving his career sack total to 36.5. He has recorded the most official sacks by a defensive tackle in Washington history and has the seventh-most official sacks in franchise history.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. It was his third game with at least 1.5 sacks this season.

Special Teams

  • Kicker Joey Slye made two-of-three field goal attempts including field goals from 51 and 32 yards.
  • Punter Tress Way punted two times for 103 yards.

Snap counts

Offense (70 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 70 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 70 100%
Saahdiq Charles 70 100%
Sam Cosmi 70 100%
Sam Howell 70 100%
Nick Gates 70 100%
Terry McLaurin 58 83%
Jahan Dotson 56 80%
Logan Thomas 55 79%
Curtis Samuel 49 70%
Antonio Gibson 38 54%
Brian Robinson Jr. 25 36%
Dyami Brown 17 24%
John Bates 14 20%
Byron Pringle 11 16%
Cole Turner 11 16%
Jameson Crowder 8 11%
Derrick Gore 7 10%
Cornelius Lucas 1 1%

Defense (64 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Cody Barton 64 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 64 100%
Kamren Curl 64 100%
Kendall Fuller 64 100%
Darrick Forrest 61 95%
Daron Payne 58 91%
Jonathan Allen 57 89%
Chase Young 57 89%
Jamin Davis 51 80%
Montez Sweat 48 75%
Percy Butler 27 42%
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. 24 38%
John Ridgeway 20 31%
James Smith-Williams 18 28%
Abdullah Anderson 16 25%
Casey Toohill 6 9%
Danny Johnson 5 8%

Advertising