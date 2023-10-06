Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Chicago Friday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Chicago Bears, 40-20 at FedExField.
Check out the best photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 5 primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed a career-high 37-of-51 passes for a career-high 388 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 99.1 passer rating. He also added four rushes for 19 yards.
- Howell has completed 142 passes, the most by a Commanders quarterback through their first six games in franchise history.
- Tight End Logan Thomas had nine receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. It is the first time he has had nine or more receptions in a single game since Week 15 of the 2020 season. It was his third career game with 75 or more receiving yards.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had four receptions for 64 yards. He ranks tenth in franchise history in receptions as a running back.
- Gibson eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards. He is the 12th running back in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. It is the fifth time in his career he has had back-to-back games with a touchdown. He also eclipsed 3,000 career receiving yards.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four receptions for 49 yards.
- McLaurin eclipsed 4,500 career receiving yards.
Defense
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded a sack, moving his career sack total to 36.5. He has recorded the most official sacks by a defensive tackle in Washington history and has the seventh-most official sacks in franchise history.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed. It was his third game with at least 1.5 sacks this season.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye made two-of-three field goal attempts including field goals from 51 and 32 yards.
- Punter Tress Way punted two times for 103 yards.
Snap counts
Offense (70 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|70
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|70
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|70
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|70
|100%
|Sam Howell
|70
|100%
|Nick Gates
|70
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|58
|83%
|Jahan Dotson
|56
|80%
|Logan Thomas
|55
|79%
|Curtis Samuel
|49
|70%
|Antonio Gibson
|38
|54%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|25
|36%
|Dyami Brown
|17
|24%
|John Bates
|14
|20%
|Byron Pringle
|11
|16%
|Cole Turner
|11
|16%
|Jameson Crowder
|8
|11%
|Derrick Gore
|7
|10%
|Cornelius Lucas
|1
|1%
Defense (64 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Cody Barton
|64
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|64
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|64
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|64
|100%
|Darrick Forrest
|61
|95%
|Daron Payne
|58
|91%
|Jonathan Allen
|57
|89%
|Chase Young
|57
|89%
|Jamin Davis
|51
|80%
|Montez Sweat
|48
|75%
|Percy Butler
|27
|42%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|24
|38%
|John Ridgeway
|20
|31%
|James Smith-Williams
|18
|28%
|Abdullah Anderson
|16
|25%
|Casey Toohill
|6
|9%
|Danny Johnson
|5
|8%