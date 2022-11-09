News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | A primetime division rematch

Nov 09, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders will travel to Philadelphia for a Monday Night Football rematch agains the Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 14

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

WATCH: ESPN

  • Joe Buck (play-by-play)
  • Troy Aikman (analyst)
  • Lisa Salters (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 10.
  • Washington is 29-45 all-time against the Eagles on Monday Night, including a 2-2 mark against the club in Philadelphia. It is the first time Washington is facing the Eagles on Monday Night Football since Week 13 of the 2018 season.
  • Washington is 78-81-6 against the Eagles all-time including a 37-42-3 record against the team on the road.
  • Washington last played on Monday Night on the road against the Eagles in 2018.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

Philadelphia:

  • Head coach Nick Sirianni (2nd season in Philadelphia)
  • Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (2nd)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (328)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (609)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (69)
  • Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest, DT Jonathan Allen and cornerback Danny Johnson (1)

Philadelphia:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (2,042)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (12)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Miles Sanders (656)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Miles Sanders and QB Jalen Hurts (6)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR A.J. Brown (718)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR A.J. Brown (6)
  • Tackles -- LB T.J. Edwards (74)
  • Sacks -- DT Javon Hargrave (6)
  • Interceptions -- S C.J. Gardner Johnson (5)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 21st (323,4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 26th (17.7 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 22nd (215.4 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 29th (29)
  • Rushing offense -- 21st (108.0 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 26th (34.2%)
  • Total defense -- 14th (330.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 16th (21.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 18th (217.4 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-11th (23)
  • Rushing defense -- 11th (113.2 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 3rd (32.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 6th (31:38)
  • Turnover differential -- T-25th (-4)

Philadelphia:

  • Total offense --3rd (391.0 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 2nd (28.1 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 9th (242.3 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-23rd (22)
  • Rushing offense -- 6th (148.8 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 4th (45.9%)
  • Total defense -- 3rd (299.0 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 4th (16.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 4th (177.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-6th (26)
  • Rushing defense -- 20th (121.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 12th (37.9%)
  • Time of possession -- 2nd (32:13)
  • Turnover differential -- 1st (+15)

