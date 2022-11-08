Now in a different role, Antonio Gibson still finds ways to be impactful

Returning kicks is a fairly new addition to Gibson's role, although he has experience doing it dating back to his days at Memphis. His first return came during Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, resulting in a gain of 27 yards. Over the past four games, he has averaged 26.75 yards per return, which ranks third among players with at least eight returns.

"He has good vision, good size, and we know he can run," said special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor. "But he does a good job of getting where he is supposed to."

Over the course of Gibson's eight kickoff returns, not counting penalties, Washington has averaged starting at its own 28-yard line for drives. Granted, some of that is helped by Gibson's 45-yarder against the Vikings, but take that away, and the average is still respectable (25).

Once again, Gibson's shiftiness comes into play.