From the booth | Commanders' defense has kept hopes alive

Washington has some unusual traits as well. Coming into the Minnesota game, they were the only NFL team where the top two sack leaders are interior defensive linemen, which would suggest they aren't among the most prolific sack units in the league. That isn't the case, though, as they are in the top half of the league in that statistic.

Against Indianapolis, the leading tackler was Jon Allen -- an unusual designation in any game under any circumstances by an interior defensive lineman. The second leading tackler was Bobby McCain, who was floating all over the field as he was asked to fill multiple roles in the absence of Holcomb.

There is also a glaring omission in the story of the defense's dominant run: the lack of turnovers. Washington has only caused 7 total for the season, which is tied for second fewest in the league, and two of the turnovers came via muffed punts. And yet the team is not giving up points at a premium.