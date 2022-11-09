Notes & Quotes from Charles Leno, Kendall Fuller's Wednesday press conferences

-- Fuller has also been deeply impressed with the way Benjamin St-Juste has been playing as of late, particularly during last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings. St-Juste spend most of this time lined up against Justin Jefferson, and while the wideout did finish with 115 yards, St-Juste has been praised by his coaches for how well he held his own.

"You match up with one of the best receivers in the league, they're gonna make plays," Fuller said. "You just keep on competing and knowing that you're gonna make your plays, too. And that's something that he showed throughout the whole game."

-- The Commanders will be matching up against the last undefeated team in the NFL on Monday, and the team knows how big of a challenge that will be. The Commanders suffered a setback against the Vikings by wasting a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Fuller said the team is still confident in the talent on the roster.

"We trust in what we're doing, and ultimately you go into every game thinking that you can dominate and that you can win," Fuller said.

Leno also gave some advice to the younger players on the roster: keep your emotions in check, because the Eagles' fanbase will do whatever they can to get under your skin.