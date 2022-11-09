Notes & Quotes from Charles Leno, Kendall Fuller's Wednesday press conferences

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. addressed the media following the team's Wednesday walkthrough. Here are some notes and quotes from their Zoom press conference.
-- Both Fuller and Leno were asked about Terry McLaurin’s talents, and while they obviously cannot provide full breakdowns of the receiver, they did offer some insights on McLaurin from the perspectives of their respective positions.
Fuller, who often has to match up against wideouts of McLaurin's caliber, praised McLaurin's ability to make contested catches and come down with the ball. Heading into the Vikings game, McLaurin was first in contested catches (32), yards (565) and catches gaining at least 15 yards (16) since the 2020 season.
"That's something that you can't teach," Fuller said. "And that's something that does consistently."
Leno called McLaurin a "tremendous professional" for his dedication to coming to work every day and showing up with a positive mindset. "He's a dog," Leno said, because of the competitiveness and energy he brings to the offense.
"It's crazy how explosive he is, and I love watching that from a distance after I do my job," Leno said. "I can just see him run down field. It's really cool to see him make plays, turn small games into big games."
-- Fuller has also been deeply impressed with the way Benjamin St-Juste has been playing as of late, particularly during last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings. St-Juste spend most of this time lined up against Justin Jefferson, and while the wideout did finish with 115 yards, St-Juste has been praised by his coaches for how well he held his own.
"You match up with one of the best receivers in the league, they're gonna make plays," Fuller said. "You just keep on competing and knowing that you're gonna make your plays, too. And that's something that he showed throughout the whole game."
-- The Commanders will be matching up against the last undefeated team in the NFL on Monday, and the team knows how big of a challenge that will be. The Commanders suffered a setback against the Vikings by wasting a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Fuller said the team is still confident in the talent on the roster.
"We trust in what we're doing, and ultimately you go into every game thinking that you can dominate and that you can win," Fuller said.
Leno also gave some advice to the younger players on the roster: keep your emotions in check, because the Eagles' fanbase will do whatever they can to get under your skin.
"Understand that it's all about the football game," Leno said. "It's all about what I have to do to get my job done."
-- There is still no word on when Chase Young will be ready to play in a game, but Leno knows what the defensive end is going to bring to the team: energy, and tons of it.
"He has a different amount of energy that is really unmatched," Leno said. "I haven't seen it from a lot of people in my years of playing. He just has this aura about him and this energy about him that's completely different from a lot of players that I've gone against and played with, and I love everything about it."
-- The Commanders have generally struggled on third downs over the course of the season, and last Sunday's game against the Vikings was no different. They only converted on 3-of-10 third down attempts with the coming in the final two minutes of the first half.
Most associate what third down struggles can do to a quarterback or wide receiver's rhythm during a game, but Leno said the same thing can happen to offensive linemen.
"As an offensive line, we love getting a rhythm, staying on the field for a long period of time," Leno said. "It definitely helps us out 'cause it wears down a defense. Even though we're out there every single play, those guys get tired 'cause they gotta keep running to the ball."
-- Since Wednesday's practice was just a walkthrough, there will be no injury report until after Thursday's practice, which will start the Commanders' regular workload for the week.