Be a part of our first Commanders Entertainment Team Kids Summer Dance Clinic!

This July, the Washington Commanders Entertainment Team is giving young dancers the chance to train like an NFL Dancer. Clinics are comprised of two sessions where participants will learn dance routines featuring freestyle, across the floor routines, NFL sidelines routines and Hip Hop routines appropriate for their age and dance level. Clinics will take place over two days and be separated into two age groups to allow our teachers to give young dancers special attention, and participants can attend one or both sessions.

At the conclusion of day 2, family and friends are invited for a mini showcase to see what our dancers have learned.

Our Commanders youth dance clinics offer kids and teens the opportunity to learn from one of the premier entertainment teams in the NFL, comprised of dancers, gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls and Beat Ya Feet dancers. Register now and join our Commanders Family!

Day 1: Saturday July 16th at FedExField in Commanders Dance Studio

Session 1: 10am-1pm Ages 6-10

Session 2: 2pm-5pm Ages 11-17

Day 2: Sunday July 17th at FedExField in Commanders Dance Studio

Session 1: 10am-1pm Ages 6-10

Session 2: 2pm-5pm Ages 11-17

Showcase for friends and family at the end of each session.

Prices:

One session: $50

Both age appropriate sessions: $75 Total (both Saturday and Sunday)