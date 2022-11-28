Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Head Coach Ron Rivera has eclipsed 100 total career wins (regular and postseason). He is the seventh active head coach to reach the milestone and the 47th overall.
- Washington has won six out of seven games for the first time since the 2012 season.
- Washington won their third-consecutive game. It is the first time Washington has had two separate winning streaks of three or more games in the same season since 2005.
- Washington defeated Atlanta for the first time ever at FedExField. It was the first home victory Washington had over Atlanta since 1993.
- Washington has defeated Atlanta in consecutive games (Week 4 of 2021 season and Week 12 of the 2022 season) for the first time since defeating them in both 1992 and 1993.
- Washington has scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the second time this season and first time since Week 1 vs. Jacksonville.
- Washington rushed for a season-high 176 yards. Their most since Week 18 of last season.
- Washington has not allowed a sack in two games.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four catches for 48 yards. He passed Hugh Taylor for 12th on the franchise's all-time receptions list.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 18 rushes for a career-high 105 yards and 5.8 yards per carry.
- Robinson was the first Washington rookie to average at least 5.8 yards per carry with at least 10 carries since Antonio Gibson did so on Nov. 22, 2020 vs. Cincinnati.
- Robinson added his first career receiving touchdown, a 14-yard reception.
- Robinson eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career.
- Robinson is the first Washington rookie to rush for 100-plus yards in a game since Antonio Gibson did so on Thanksgiving at Dallas in 2020.
- Tight End John Bates recorded the second touchdown of his career and first since Dec. 26, 2021, at Dallas.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller had an interception and two passes defensed. It was his second-straight game with an interception and his third game with at least two passes defensed this season.
- Fuller now has three-consecutive seasons with at least 10 passes defensed.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat tallied his team-leading seventh sack of the season and the 28th of his career. He passed Darryl Grant for No. 11 on the franchise's all-time sack list (since sacks became official in 1982). It was his third-straight game with at least one sack.
- Sweat had two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in the win. He now has a quarterback hit in five-straight games.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded his fifth pass defensed of the season, setting a new career high.
- Punter Tress Way punted three times for 127 yards and pinned two inside the 20.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|62
|100%
|Charles Leno
|62
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|62
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|62
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|51
|82%
|Logan Thomas
|44
|71%
|Jahan Dotson
|38
|61%
|Trai Turner
|37
|60%
|Curtis Samuel
|37
|60%
|John Bates
|36
|58%
|Sam Cosmi
|36
|58%
|Brain Robinson
|30
|48%
|Antonio Gibson
|26
|42%
|Cornelius Lucas
|26
|42%
|Saahdiq Charles
|25
|40%
|Cole Turner
|20
|32%
|Dyami Brown
|14
|23%
|Cam Sims
|9
|15%
|Jonathan Williams
|5
|8%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Darrick Forrest
|57
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|57
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|57
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|56
|98%
|Christian Holmes
|55
|93%
|Bobby McCain
|53
|93%
|Jonathan Allen
|51
|89%
|Daron Payne
|50
|88%
|Montez Sweat
|41
|72%
|James Smith-Williams
|36
|63%
|John Ridgeway
|31
|54%
|Jon Bostic
|27
|47%
|Casey Toohill
|19
|33%
|Efe Obada
|18
|32%
|Daniel Wise
|7
|12%
|David Mayo
|5
|9%
|Percy Butler
|5
|9%
|Khaleke Hudson
|1
|2%