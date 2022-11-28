News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Falcons Stats & Snaps

Nov 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
  • Head Coach Ron Rivera has eclipsed 100 total career wins (regular and postseason). He is the seventh active head coach to reach the milestone and the 47th overall.
  • Washington has won six out of seven games for the first time since the 2012 season.
  • Washington won their third-consecutive game. It is the first time Washington has had two separate winning streaks of three or more games in the same season since 2005.
  • Washington defeated Atlanta for the first time ever at FedExField. It was the first home victory Washington had over Atlanta since 1993.
  • Washington has defeated Atlanta in consecutive games (Week 4 of 2021 season and Week 12 of the 2022 season) for the first time since defeating them in both 1992 and 1993.
  • Washington has scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the second time this season and first time since Week 1 vs. Jacksonville.
  • Washington rushed for a season-high 176 yards. Their most since Week 18 of last season.
  • Washington has not allowed a sack in two games.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had four catches for 48 yards. He passed Hugh Taylor for 12th on the franchise's all-time receptions list.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 18 rushes for a career-high 105 yards and 5.8 yards per carry.
  • Robinson was the first Washington rookie to average at least 5.8 yards per carry with at least 10 carries since Antonio Gibson did so on Nov. 22, 2020 vs. Cincinnati.
  • Robinson added his first career receiving touchdown, a 14-yard reception.
  • Robinson eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career.
  • Robinson is the first Washington rookie to rush for 100-plus yards in a game since Antonio Gibson did so on Thanksgiving at Dallas in 2020.
  • Tight End John Bates recorded the second touchdown of his career and first since Dec. 26, 2021, at Dallas.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller had an interception and two passes defensed. It was his second-straight game with an interception and his third game with at least two passes defensed this season.
  • Fuller now has three-consecutive seasons with at least 10 passes defensed.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat tallied his team-leading seventh sack of the season and the 28th of his career. He passed Darryl Grant for No. 11 on the franchise's all-time sack list (since sacks became official in 1982). It was his third-straight game with at least one sack.
  • Sweat had two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in the win. He now has a quarterback hit in five-straight games.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded his fifth pass defensed of the season, setting a new career high.
  • Punter Tress Way punted three times for 127 yards and pinned two inside the 20.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell62100%
Charles Leno62100%
Taylor Heinicke62100%
Tyler Larsen62100%
Terry McLaurin5182%
Logan Thomas4471%
Jahan Dotson3861%
Trai Turner3760%
Curtis Samuel3760%
John Bates3658%
Sam Cosmi3658%
Brain Robinson3048%
Antonio Gibson2642%
Cornelius Lucas2642%
Saahdiq Charles2540%
Cole Turner2032%
Dyami Brown1423%
Cam Sims915%
Jonathan Williams58%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Darrick Forrest57100%
Kamren Curl57100%
Jamin Davis57100%
Kendall Fuller5698%
Christian Holmes5593%
Bobby McCain5393%
Jonathan Allen5189%
Daron Payne5088%
Montez Sweat4172%
James Smith-Williams3663%
John Ridgeway3154%
Jon Bostic2747%
Casey Toohill1933%
Efe Obada1832%
Daniel Wise712%
David Mayo59%
Percy Butler59%
Khaleke Hudson12%

