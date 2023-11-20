Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

"Washington-New York Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 31-19 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 31-19 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington held the Giants without a rushing yard in the first half. According to TruMedia, it is the first time the team has held a team without a rushing yard in the first half of a game in franchise history dating back to 1932.
- Washington recorded 2.0 sacks in the opening drive, the most in an opening drive since October 13, 2022.
- Washington recorded 5.0 sacks in the first quarter, their most official sacks in the opening quarter in franchise history. This also ties for the most sacks by a team in the first quarter in NFL history, the other dating back to when Seattle recorded 5.0 against Oakland on November 6, 2006.
- Washington recorded 6.0 sacks in the first half, their most in the first half of a game since 1994.
- Washington had seven different players record at least one sack, the most in franchise history since September 23, 1990.
- Washington had three players with 1.5 or more sacks in a single game for the sixth time in franchise history, tying the franchise record for most players in a game with multiple sacks.
- Washington recorded 9.0 sacks, the most in a single game since September 14, 2014. This was the fourth time in franchise history the team has totaled 9.0 or more sacks in a game.
- Washington's nine sacks were for a loss of 45 yards, the most in a single game since Week 5 of the 2022 season.
- Washington had two rookies (Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and K.J. Henry) with two or more passes defensed in a single game for the second time in franchise history, the other dating back when Kamren Curl and Chase Young recorded the stat on December 13, 2020.
- Washington had 11 players with at least one reception for the second time this season and fourth time in franchise history, tying the franchise record for most players with a reception in a single game.
- Washington had 13 rushing first downs, the most in a single game since November 16, 2020.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 31-of-45 passes for 255 yards, a passing touchdown and an eight-yard rushing touchdown. He threw three interceptions. He also added three rushes for 35 yards.
- Howell has thrown for 3,000 passing yards becoming the first quarterback in Washington history and ninth in NFL history to reach the mark in their first 12 career games.
- Howell eclipsed 300 completions joining Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow as the only players to have achieved the milestone in 12 career games.
- Howell (306) has passed Trent Green (278) for the 20th most completions in franchise history.
- Howell (7) ties Kirk Cousin (7) for the most games in a single season with 25-plus completions in franchise history
- Running back Brian Robinson Jr. had 17 carries for 73 yards. He also recorded a single-game career-high seven receptions for 58 yards.
- Robinson Jr. eclipsed 1,300 rushing yards, joining Alfred Morris, Mike Thomas, and Antonio Gibson as the only players in franchise history to reach the milestone through 23 career games.
- Robinson Jr. recorded 131 scrimmage yards. He has recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.
- Robinson Jr. is the first Washington player to record six games with 100-plus scrimmage yards through 23 career games since Antonio Gibson had six such games from 2020-2021.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. With 11 career receiving touchdowns, Dotson has the most receiving touchdowns through 23 career games since Charlie Brown had 15 scores in 1982-1983.
- Wide Receiver Byron Pringle had three receptions for 22 yards. He recorded two kick returns for 77 yards including a 40-yard return, his longest since October 25, 2020.
- Tight end Logan Thomas recorded five receptions for 58 yards (11.6 avg).
- Thomas (172) passed Bill Anderson (168) for the fifth-most receptions by a tight end in franchise history.
Defense
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded a sack, bringing his career total to 28.0. Payne has the 12th most official sacks in franchise history, passing Darryl Grant (27.0).
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, his seventh career multi sack game.
- Defensive End K.J. Henry recorded 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hit, one tackle for loss, and two passes defensed, all a single-game career-high.
- Henry is the third rookie all-time to record at least 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hit, one tackle for loss, and two passes defensed in a single game.
- Defensive End Casey Toohill recorded one sack, his fifth this season. He also added one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss. He has registered at least one sack, one quarterback hit, and one tackle for loss in three games this season.
- Linebacker David Mayo recorded a single-game career-high 2.0 sacks, bringing his career total to 5.0. He also added two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.
- Mayo is the first linebacker to record at least 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in a single game since Ryan Kerrigan did in Week 2 of the 2014 season.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis recorded a sack, tying a season-high of three. He also added two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded onw quarterback hit, one tackle for loos and a sack, the third of his career.
- Since 1999, St-Juste is the fourth Washington player to record at least 15 passes defensed and one sack in a singular season joining Champ Bailey, Sean Taylor, and Kendall Fuller.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had two passes defensed. He is the only rookie in franchise history to register four games with at least two passes defensed through Week 11 of a season.
Special Teams
- Slye was good from 23 and 42 yards on his two field goal attempts. He went 1-for-2 in points after touchdowns.
- Punter Tress Way punted twice for 90 yards (45.0 avg).
Snap counts
Offense (81 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|81
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|81
|100%
|Chris Paul
|81
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|81
|100%
|Sam Howell
|81
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|81
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|65
|80%
|Jahan Dotson
|64
|79%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|63
|78%
|Logan Thomas
|57
|70%
|John Bates
|47
|58%
|Jamison Crowder
|24
|30%
|Byron Pringle
|21
|26%
|Dyami Brown
|21
|26%
|Chris Rodriguez
|16
|20%
|Curtis Samuel
|13
|16%
|Cole Turner
|11
|14%
|Derrick Gore
|3
|4%
Defense (55 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Kamren Curl
|55
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|55
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|55
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|55
|100%
|Percy Butler
|54
|98%
|Casey Toohill
|46
|84%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|43
|78%
|Daron Payne
|40
|73%
|Jonathan Allen
|40
|73%
|KJ Henry
|37
|67%
|David Mayo
|35
|64%
|Andre Jones Jr.
|26
|47%
|John Ridgeway
|20
|36%
|Phidarian Mathis
|16
|29%
|Quan Martin
|15
|27%
|Khaleke Hudson
|6
|11%
|Danny Johnson
|5
|9%
|Terrell Burgess
|1
|2%
|Efe Obada
|1
|2%