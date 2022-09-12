Commanders-Jaguars Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Jaguars Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, at FedExField on Sunday.
- Washington has won two of their last three Week 1 contests.
- Washington scored touchdowns on their first two drives today. It is the first time they have scored a touchdown on back-to-back drives to open a Week 1 game since 1991 when they did so against Detroit.
- Washington went 7-for-10 (70 percent) on third down, the second-highest third-down conversion percentage in a Week 1 in franchise history.
- Washington moves to 7-1 all-time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have now won their last five matchups against the Jaguars.
The Washington Commanders are kicking off the 2022 season with a home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Photos by Kourtney Carroll and Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Wentz is the first quarterback in franchise history to throw four-plus touchdowns in his first game with the organization.
- It was the first time Wentz has thrown four-plus touchdowns in a single game since December 10, 2017 against the Los Angeles Rams when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Wentz was the first Washington quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns in a single game since Kirk Cousins did so on December 26, 2015 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Wentz is the first Washington quarterback to throw for four-plus touchdowns in a Week 1 contest since Billy Kilmer did so in 1975. The only other Washington quarterback to accomplish the feat was Sonny Jurgensen in 1968.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first rookie receiver to record two-plus touchdowns in a Week 1 contest in franchise history.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel registered eight receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, his first with the organization. He also rushed four times for 17 yards. It was his first receiving touchdown since November 22, 2020.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had two receptions for 58 yards including a 49-yard touchdown reception.
- McLaurin's 49-yard touchdown reception was the fourth-longest touchdown reception of his career.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had 14 carries for 58 yards. He also added seven receptions for 72 yards.
- Gibson registered his 10th career 100-plus scrimmage yard game.
- Tight End Logan Thomas had three receptions for 45 yards in his first game since December 5, 2021.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded his first sack of the season and 27th of his career. It was the 18th consecutive game he has registered a quarterback hit, extending a career-long streak.
- Allen has recorded at least 1.0 sack in each of his last two Week 1 games.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat had three quarterback hits, tying a career high.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a sack and a career-high three quarterback hits. It was his first sack since December 26, 2021.
- Safety Darrick Forrest had two passes defensed, an interception, the first of his career and a forced fumble.
- Forrest is the first player to have two or more passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in a single-game since CB Bashaud Breeland did so in 2015. He is the seventh player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Charles Leno
|77
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|77
|100%
|Chase Roullier
|77
|100%
|Carson Wentz
|77
|100%
|Andrew Norwell
|74
|96%
|Terry McLaurin
|69
|90%
|Jahan Dotson
|68
|88%
|Curtis Samuel
|55
|71%
|Trai Turner
|52
|68%
|Antonio Gibson
|49
|64%
|Logan Thomas
|48
|62%
|John Bates
|42
|55%
|J.D. McKissic
|31
|40%
|Wes Schweitzer
|20
|26%
|Cam Sims
|8
|10%
|Saahdiq Charles
|8
|10%
|Dax Milne
|6
|8%
|Armani Rogers
|4
|5%
|Dyami Brown
|3
|4%
|Jonathan Williams
|1
|1%
|Cornelius Lucas
|1
|1%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Cole Holcomb
|70
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|70
|100%
|William Jackson III
|70
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|69
|99%
|Darrick Forrest
|67
|96%
|Jamin Davis
|65
|93%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|61
|87%
|Daron Payne
|55
|79%
|Jonathan Allen
|54
|77%
|Montez Sweat
|51
|73%
|James Smith-Williams
|37
|53%
|Casey Toohill
|30
|43%
|Daniel Wise
|30
|43%
|Efe Obada
|21
|30%
|Percy Butler
|9
|13%
|Jeremy Reaves
|6
|9%
|Phidarian Mathis
|3
|4%
|Shaka Toney
|2
|3%