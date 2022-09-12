News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Jaguars Stats & Snaps

Sep 12, 2022
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Jaguars Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, at FedExField on Sunday.
  • Washington has won two of their last three Week 1 contests.
  • Washington scored touchdowns on their first two drives today. It is the first time they have scored a touchdown on back-to-back drives to open a Week 1 game since 1991 when they did so against Detroit.
  • Washington went 7-for-10 (70 percent) on third down, the second-highest third-down conversion percentage in a Week 1 in franchise history.
  • Washington moves to 7-1 all-time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have now won their last five matchups against the Jaguars.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Wentz is the first quarterback in franchise history to throw four-plus touchdowns in his first game with the organization.
  • It was the first time Wentz has thrown four-plus touchdowns in a single game since December 10, 2017 against the Los Angeles Rams when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Wentz was the first Washington quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns in a single game since Kirk Cousins did so on December 26, 2015 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Wentz is the first Washington quarterback to throw for four-plus touchdowns in a Week 1 contest since Billy Kilmer did so in 1975. The only other Washington quarterback to accomplish the feat was Sonny Jurgensen in 1968.
  • Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first rookie receiver to record two-plus touchdowns in a Week 1 contest in franchise history.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel registered eight receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, his first with the organization. He also rushed four times for 17 yards. It was his first receiving touchdown since November 22, 2020.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had two receptions for 58 yards including a 49-yard touchdown reception.
  • McLaurin's 49-yard touchdown reception was the fourth-longest touchdown reception of his career.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson had 14 carries for 58 yards. He also added seven receptions for 72 yards.
  • Gibson registered his 10th career 100-plus scrimmage yard game.
  • Tight End Logan Thomas had three receptions for 45 yards in his first game since December 5, 2021.

DEFENSE:

  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded his first sack of the season and 27th of his career. It was the 18th consecutive game he has registered a quarterback hit, extending a career-long streak.
  • Allen has recorded at least 1.0 sack in each of his last two Week 1 games.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat had three quarterback hits, tying a career high.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a sack and a career-high three quarterback hits. It was his first sack since December 26, 2021.
  • Safety Darrick Forrest had two passes defensed, an interception, the first of his career and a forced fumble.
  • Forrest is the first player to have two or more passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in a single-game since CB Bashaud Breeland did so in 2015. He is the seventh player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Charles Leno77100%
Sam Cosmi77100%
Chase Roullier77100%
Carson Wentz77100%
Andrew Norwell7496%
Terry McLaurin6990%
Jahan Dotson6888%
Curtis Samuel5571%
Trai Turner5268%
Antonio Gibson4964%
Logan Thomas4862%
John Bates4255%
J.D. McKissic3140%
Wes Schweitzer2026%
Cam Sims810%
Saahdiq Charles810%
Dax Milne68%
Armani Rogers45%
Dyami Brown34%
Jonathan Williams11%
Cornelius Lucas11%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Cole Holcomb70100%
Kendall Fuller70100%
William Jackson III70100%
Bobby McCain6999%
Darrick Forrest6796%
Jamin Davis6593%
Benjamin St-Juste6187%
Daron Payne5579%
Jonathan Allen5477%
Montez Sweat5173%
James Smith-Williams3753%
Casey Toohill3043%
Daniel Wise3043%
Efe Obada2130%
Percy Butler913%
Jeremy Reaves69%
Phidarian Mathis34%
Shaka Toney23%

