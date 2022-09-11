5 takeaways from Washington's Week 1 win

4. Washington's arsenal of weapons got plenty of chances to shine.

Washington made sure that Wentz had plenty of weapons when they traded for Wentz, and he made sure they got plenty of opportunities to make plays.

A couple of the headliners included Samuel and Antonio Gibson. Samuel, who was marred by injuries throughout the 2021 season, was back to his athletic self, as he juked his way to 72 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches. However, Gibson ended the day as the most productive of the Commanders' weapons, leading the team in rushing and receiving with 130 yards.

That is not to say that the Commanders' remaining weapons had quiet days. Terry McLaurin was still a dynamic playmaker for the Burgundy & Gold with two catches for 58 yards, most of which was gained on a 49-yard touchdown that closed the gap on the Jaguars' eight-point lead. Logan Thomas made three catches for 45 yards. One of his catches was a 27-yarder on a third-and-8 that set up McLaurin's touchdown.

And of course, Dotson brought in two touchdowns, one of which was a 24-yarder that gave Washington the lead for good.