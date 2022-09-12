Media roundup | Ron Rivera praises Commanders' 'moxy' in win over Jaguars

Carson Wentz

On recovering from his two interceptions:

"It was an ugly stretch obviously. Any time you get back-to-back, turnovers. That's never fun. First one I threw the guy made a good play, but that was bad decision. The second one made a play came outta nowhere. Tough break, ideally just dirt that one, but yeah, it's a tough stretch there to bounce back from but guys did a good job. Everybody was rallying around each other and obviously we got it done."

On getting the crowd behind him on his last drive:

"Felt great. Felt great. Obviously, like I said, coming off of a rough stretch, started fast, rough stretch there in the middle, but to kind of rally together and get it done, uh, when it mattered at the end, that was cool. Cool way to start. I mean, it is hard to win in this league and so it doesn't matter how it looks. It doesn't matter any of those things in the last couple minutes of the game, you find a way to get it done. That's what good teams do and we did that."

On how he gathers himself on the sideline when things are not going well:

"I just look to the guys around me and I know I got nothing but confidence in them and I know they look at me and they have nothing but confidence in me. And so when you feel that, obviously it's a tough feeling, but at the same time, it's who else is gonna be if it's time for us to step up and, and get it done. Like I said, we rallied together and they picked me up. I picked them up. It was huge for us to come out and do that the way we did that."

On his game winning touchdown pass to WR Jahan Dotson:

"Heck of a play. I mean, that was, I don't think it was very good throw. I just said, give this kid a shot. And I've seen him do that in OTAs. You know, once at the end, when he got there, I saw him do it all training camp. I'm just glad that the world gets to see what he can do now, too. And so for me, just giving him the chance, the way he made that play, I think often goes overlooked how he did that, slowed up kind of laid hands, all of that. Incredible play by the rookie, its awesome."

On what allowed the team to get back into the game: