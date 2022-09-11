Game Balls | 4 standouts in the Commanders season premiere win over the Jacksonville Jaguars  

Washington logged its first win of the Commanders era, beating the Jaguars 28-22 to open the 2022 season. Making big plays at clutch moments on their respective sides of the ball, safety Darrick Forrest, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, wide receiver Jahan Dotson and running back Antonio Gibson took command in the hard-fought victory at FedExField. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon:

Darrick Forrest

The second-year safety didn't let his opportunity to start go to waste after being tapped to step in for Kamren Curl, who was ruled out of the season opener with a thumb injury. Forrest worked to be a nuisance all afternoon, dishing out clean tackles and asserting himself in plays at the right times to neutralize Jacksonville threats.

In the dying seconds of the first half, Forrest delivered a hit that leveled running back Travis Etienne with a force that popped the ball out of his hands. In the very next play, with the Jags knocking at the door on third-and-goal, he swatted down a ball in the end zone intended for Zay Jones.

That momentum continued into the third quarter when Forrest came up with another key red zone play by denying Jacksonville's 2-point conversion attempt. The Cincinnati product put his final stamp on the game with the Commanders' final defensive play of the afternoon. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags' offense needed to score with just over a minute to play, but Forrest did well to read the pass and intercept the ball to seal the win.