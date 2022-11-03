Commanders kick off Salute to Service month with visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center 

From chatting about tattoos, football and hometowns to trading special mementos, connection was a big part of the afternoon at Walter Reed yesterday. Organized by the Commanders Charitable Foundation to kick off Salute to Service month, the hospital visit provided a chance for Commanders players to engage with staff and patients at one of the country's most esteemed military hospitals. Throughout the event, hospital personnel and patients got swag bags, autographs and time to engage with Commanders players as well as Team Dog Mando.

Tuesday's visit began with a stint in the hospital's Tranquility Hall. A dozen Commanders players greeted excited staff and patients, lined up outside the doors, who were given Salute apparel and items to have signed.

"Seeing them here just shows that they really care," said Clarice Kariuki, a hospital administration apprentice while holding a mini football signed by all the players.

"They came out here on their off day to be with us. I mean I like spending my off day in bed, so it means a lot."