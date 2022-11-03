News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders kick off Salute to Service month with visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center 

Nov 03, 2022 at 09:00 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

11012022 Walter Reed EF089
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Jake Simmons could not stop smiling once he wheeled into the Tranquility Hall at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. With each Washington Commanders player he moved to, he found himself in an interesting conversation or drawing up important memories.

"I grew up playing and just always loving sports," Simmons said. "It's still an outlet for me and being here today around these guys is just really cool. I couldn't even imagine this opportunity if I was eight years old. I'd be jumping out of my pants."

There he was face-to-face with Commanders player Joey Slye, the former kicker for his beloved Carolina Panthers. Then, defensive end Shaka Toney, the same position Simmons played in high school. He got to talking to the players about the tattoo on his forearm, the one with the skeleton holding up a four of hearts. It commemorates the four times he had to be resuscitated after the day his life forever changed and the reason his left leg was amputated last week.

11012022 Walter Reed EF103
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

From chatting about tattoos, football and hometowns to trading special mementos, connection was a big part of the afternoon at Walter Reed yesterday. Organized by the Commanders Charitable Foundation to kick off Salute to Service month, the hospital visit provided a chance for Commanders players to engage with staff and patients at one of the country's most esteemed military hospitals. Throughout the event, hospital personnel and patients got swag bags, autographs and time to engage with Commanders players as well as Team Dog Mando.

Tuesday's visit began with a stint in the hospital's Tranquility Hall. A dozen Commanders players greeted excited staff and patients, lined up outside the doors, who were given Salute apparel and items to have signed.

"Seeing them here just shows that they really care," said Clarice Kariuki, a hospital administration apprentice while holding a mini football signed by all the players.

"They came out here on their off day to be with us. I mean I like spending my off day in bed, so it means a lot."

The guys then split into two groups to visit amputees and hospital staff at the Military Advance Training Center as well those in the in-patient ward. The players spent time in patient rooms and took pictures with nurses and doctors. HM3 Esteban Ríos was touched by his meeting with the players in which Shaka Toney gifted him a Commanders challenge coin.

11012022 Walter Reed Medical Center Player Visit KC15734
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

"They're super nice guys, and they gave me the challenge coin, which made my day," Rios said. "Me being in the Navy, those are a big deal to us. I absolutely loved that. I thought it was awesome that they were really humble guys, and they asked where I'm from and just seemed really engaged."

The interactions of the day also left an impact on the players. With Salute to Service month just beginning, there is growing excitement around the experiences ahead that empower, connect and honor the military community across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

"What an opportunity to just brighten somebody's day and maybe make it just a little bit better -- the smiles, the hugs, just meeting people," said rookie offensive guard Chris Paul while boarding the bus back to Ashburn. "As soon as we walked in, there was sort of this warm embrace and you could tell that they were just so excited…I definitely look forward to more opportunities like this."

Related Content

news

Off Day Outreach | Daniel Wise, James Smith-Williams give back to the DMV community

A weekly story on what Washington Commanders players are doing to give back to their communities.

news

Navy veteran Chris Bailey commands Salute to Service program into new era

As the first Salute lead under the new brand identity, Bailey is both well-equipped and uniquely passionate about leading the franchise's efforts to honor, empower and connect the military community in the DMV.

news

Mammogram van at FedExField centers equity issues around breast cancer health care

Run by Breast Care for Washington, the mammogram van was the main feature of the Commanders' inaugural breast cancer awareness health fair and is the only facility to offer state-of-the-art 3D mammography to medically underserved populations east of the Anacostia River.

news

First-of-its-kind panel, THINK PINK® game highlight Commanders' historic Breast Cancer Awareness Month kickoff

Every October, the franchise puts a distinct care and focus into spreading awareness about the importance of early detection, paying tribute to those affected by the disease and more. And while this October is rooted in those same values, it is different and historic as the first BCA Month under the Washington Commanders brand identity, which is guided by the tagline and rallying cry "Command the Cure."

news

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim enjoys 'dream' Week 5 weekend

Ahead of Washington's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, Oppenheim made the cross-country trip for a special experience with the Commanders.

news

Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets personal for many Commanders players

Terry McLaurin, Camaron Cheeseman and Logan Thomas emphasize that early detection can save lives.

news

Excitement around the Commanders Team Store is about more than just merchandise

Debuting in a revamped 6,200 square foot space, the new Team Store offers merchandise options galore in which fans can indulge.

news

Commanders MVP Mando is on a mission to one day save a life

Through K9s For Warriors, the Labrador is in the midst of training to become a service dog for a military veteran.

news

Transformative potential of girls' flag football on display at Commanders' Nike Kickoff Classic initiative

In collaboration with Nike and the NFL, the Commanders hosted a flag football practice and scrimmage for middle school and high school girls from Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to celebrate the kickoff of high school season and showcase the life-changing values that football can instill.

news

Continuing last month's support of response efforts in Eastern Europe, Commanders deliver care packages to troops getting ready to deploy from BWI

Packages assembled at the stadium were handed out last week at the airport.

news

With Commanders Entertainment Team, Crysten finds balance and learns invaluable lessons

In the lead up to the 2022 Entertainment Team open auditions, Commanders.com presents a three-part series going behind the scenes of the team's season-topping moments from 2021.

Advertising