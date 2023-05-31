OTA Notebook | Emmanuel Forbes is learning to thrive as slot CB

The offseason is a time for experimentation as teams move players around in the lineup to see how they fit in the rotation and where they will have the most impact. The Washington Commanders have done plenty of that with Emmanuel Forbes.

Forbes operated mostly on the outside during his days at Mississippi State, and it was there that he became one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC, smashed FBS records and gave receivers fits.

But the Commanders like their defensive backs to be comfortable with versatility. They want the secondary to be flexible and be able to play at any spot in the defensive backfield. So, while Forbes has been on the outside for plenty of plays, he's also seen some time in the slot.

That might come off as a little surprising, given Forbes' size (he's listed as 180 on the team website), but the rookie has been able to thrive wherever the coaches put him.