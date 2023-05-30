McLaurin: Sam Howell has 'a quiet confidence about him'

Confidence is not a new trait for Howell, nor is McLaurin surprised that he has conviction in how he handles himself on the field. That much has been clear to the wideout even before Howell got the start in the 2022 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, although the fact that he performed well enough to help Washington wrap up the year with a win did affirm his faith in the former Tar Heel.

"For him to come in and be aggressive the way he was, I think that says a lot about who he is and his ability to prepare," McLaurin said. "It was just so good to see him smiling and see that light coming on."

That game earned Howell a chance to be the starting quarterback during the offseason, and he has been presented with a new obstacle: commanding the huddle and directing the offense at the line of scrimmage.

It's an expectation of all starting quarterbacks in the NFL, but it's also something offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has stressed since OTAs began. He wants players to take charge, regardless of who is leading the offense. If the little things aren't right, he will bring them back to the huddle and restart the process.

All the quarterbacks have been given this reminder over the past two weeks -- Howell is no exception to this -- but McLaurin and his teammates have been impressed with how he has grasped the offense.