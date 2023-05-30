News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

McLaurin: Sam Howell has 'a quiet confidence about him'

May 30, 2023 at 01:41 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Howell053023

Terry McLaurin is catching passes from a new starting quarterback this year once again, which ironically feels more familiar than foreign to him as he enters his fifth NFL season.

The Washington Commanders have fielded 10 different quarterbacks since McLaurin entered the league in 2019. He's caught passes from just about every level on the sliding scale of competence, from veterans like Alex Smith and Case Keenum to younger, less experienced players like Dwayne Haskins and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

During that time, McLaurin has gotten to observe a variety of styles and approaches to the position. It hasn't taken long for him to see how Sam Howell plans to handle his opportunity as "QB1" this offseason.

"I think Sam has a real quiet confidence about him," McLaurin said. "He's not gonna tell people what to do, but he knows what he's doing when he gets out on the field."

Confidence is not a new trait for Howell, nor is McLaurin surprised that he has conviction in how he handles himself on the field. That much has been clear to the wideout even before Howell got the start in the 2022 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, although the fact that he performed well enough to help Washington wrap up the year with a win did affirm his faith in the former Tar Heel.

"For him to come in and be aggressive the way he was, I think that says a lot about who he is and his ability to prepare," McLaurin said. "It was just so good to see him smiling and see that light coming on."

That game earned Howell a chance to be the starting quarterback during the offseason, and he has been presented with a new obstacle: commanding the huddle and directing the offense at the line of scrimmage.

It's an expectation of all starting quarterbacks in the NFL, but it's also something offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has stressed since OTAs began. He wants players to take charge, regardless of who is leading the offense. If the little things aren't right, he will bring them back to the huddle and restart the process.

All the quarterbacks have been given this reminder over the past two weeks -- Howell is no exception to this -- but McLaurin and his teammates have been impressed with how he has grasped the offense.

"He's very confident in his ability, and he's not afraid to give guys the opportunity to make plays," McLaurin said. "You can really tell he has a good grasp of playing football, especially for a young guy coming in with a pretty challenging offense."

Related Links

Tight end Logan Thomas has noticed it, too. Howell's command, he said, has stuck out the most and "he hasn't even batted an eye" since he named the starter for the offseason.

"He came out just like he did in Week 18 last year, and he's been balling for us."

Howell has combined that knowledge with the willingness to give his teammates chances for big plays. There have been shades of that during OTAs: he laid out downfield shots for both Thomas and McLaurin during the first and second days of practice, respectively. Both were just a couple inches outside of their range, preventing them from completing the passes, but plays like that show that Howell is not afraid to trust his arm strength or his teammates in one-on-one situations.

To McLaurin, it's a call back to how Howell reacted when he threw an interception in the end zone against Dallas last year.

"He wasn't gun shy, and he wasn't afraid to go back out there and be aggressive," McLaurin said of Howell, who completed 8-of-13 throws following his interception.

PHOTOS | Commanders OTAs, Day 3

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders going through their third day of OTAs. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

05252023 OTAs EF001
1 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF002
2 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF004
3 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF005
4 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF007
5 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF008
6 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF009
7 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF010
8 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF011
9 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF012
10 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF013
11 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF014
12 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF015
13 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF016
14 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF017
15 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF018
16 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF019
17 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF020
18 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF021
19 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF022
20 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF023
21 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF024
22 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF025
23 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF026
24 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF027
25 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF028
26 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF029
27 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF030
28 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF031
29 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF032
30 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF033
31 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF034
32 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF036
33 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF037
34 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF038
35 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF039
36 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF040
37 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF042
38 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF043
39 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF044
40 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF045
41 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF047
42 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF048
43 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF049
44 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF050
45 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF051
46 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF052
47 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF053
48 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF054
49 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF056
50 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF057
51 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF058
52 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF059
53 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF060
54 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF062
55 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF063
56 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF064
57 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF065
58 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF066
59 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF067
60 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
05252023 OTAs EF068
61 / 61
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Howell has yet to be named the starter for Week 1; that is still months away and dependent on whether he can win the job over Jacoby Brissett. Howell will not win or lose the job based on what he shows during OTAs and minicamp, but there are some qualities, such as taking command of a huddle or making sure players are in the right spot at the line of scrimmage, that can help strengthen the case that he can function in the role.

So far, Howell has lived up to those expectations.

"He's taken the bull by the horns, and he's really led us a lot this offseason," McLaurin said.

Related Content

news

Attitudes around mental health have shifted at Commanders Park

This Mental Health Awareness Month, a look at the players' perspective, the special resource at OrthoVirginia Training Center and more

news

OTA Notebook | Forbes shines with another offseason INT

Forbes continued to show off his ability to create turnovers on the second day of OTAs.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy brings the energy in Day 1 of OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

news

Commanders partner with OrthoVirginia for fun, educational flag football clinic at the Park

The first-of-its-kind event focused on healthy, safety and longevity in football values shared by OrthoVirginia and the Commanders

news

OTA notebook | Sam Howell looks sharp in first reps as QB1

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their first practice of OTAs. Here are some observations from the afternoon.

news

Commanders sign LB Ferrod Gardner, release LB Nathan Gerry

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

'It means everything': Tavita Pritchard speaks about importance of Samoan heritage in life, football

From his career as an athlete to his experiences as a dad, the influences of the quarterback coach's cultural background run deep

news

Bieniemy: Sam Howell has done 'a heck of a job' this offseason

Howell has looked impressive in his limited action during the Commanders' offseason workout program.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows -- Librado Barocio, Mickey Grace, Ulysses Hall, Gabe Lynn, Manny Martinez, Chris Scott Jr., and Albert Young.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 22, 2023.

news

Commanders host PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance ceremony to honor, raise funds for Children of Fallen Patriots

Thursday marked FedExField's second year in a row as a Rolling Remembrance stop, and to commemorate the occasion, the Commanders put on a ceremony to honor and raise funds for the cause.

Advertising