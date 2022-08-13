Commanders announce DNPs for preseason opener against Panthers

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not play in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers:

OL Chase Roullier

OL Trai Turner

TE Logan Thomas

OL Cornelius Lucas

OL Tyler Larsen

OL Saahdiq Charles

TE John Bates

OL Nolan Laufenberg

TE Cole Turner

DE Chase Young

CB Benjamin St-Juste

The only new player notable on the list is Benjamin St-Juste, who has put together a solid camp in his new nickel position.

The results is that the Commanders' backups will receive an increase in snaps, giving them more opportunities to earn roster spots. This is particularly true for the tight ends -- a group that includes Curtis Hodges, Sammis Reyes and Armani Rogers.

The Panthers have also listed their players who will not participate. It includes: