Commanders announce DNPs for preseason opener against Panthers

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not play in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers:
- OL Chase Roullier
- OL Trai Turner
- TE Logan Thomas
- OL Cornelius Lucas
- OL Tyler Larsen
- OL Saahdiq Charles
- TE John Bates
- OL Nolan Laufenberg
- TE Cole Turner
- DE Chase Young
- CB Benjamin St-Juste
Most of the list should not come as a surprise to fans. Chase Young, Logan Thomas and Tyler Larsen have been on the PUP list since training camp began. Players like John Bates, Cole Turner and Trai Turner have missed time over the past two weeks, and Chase Roullier is still getting ramped up from his broken fibula last season.
The only new player notable on the list is Benjamin St-Juste, who has put together a solid camp in his new nickel position.
The results is that the Commanders' backups will receive an increase in snaps, giving them more opportunities to earn roster spots. This is particularly true for the tight ends -- a group that includes Curtis Hodges, Sammis Reyes and Armani Rogers.
The Panthers have also listed their players who will not participate. It includes:
- RB Christian McCaffrey
- WR DJ Moore
- LB Shaq Thompson
- CB Jaycee Horn
- CB Keith Taylor Jr.
- OL Dennis Daley,
- TE Ian Thomas
- TE Stephen Sullivan,
- TE Colin Thompson
- WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
- DT Derrick Brown
- DE Marquis Haynes Sr..