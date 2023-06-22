Commanders looking for Jamin Davis to continue upward trend in Year 3

Davis would like that to continue as well, especially with him now being one of the most experienced linebackers on the roster. First, he needs to get healthy -- he is expected to be ready for training camp in August -- and then he wants to "continue putting my nose to the grindstone."

His biggest priority: cut down on the missed opportunities.

"Like I always say, there's a lot left on the bone at the end of the day," Davis said. "So, I want to go out there and make those plays that are sitting right there for me."

Del Rio said Davis will be challenged this year because of how much the rest of the linebackers have progressed this offseason. Although Cody Barton mostly worked with the backups while he learned the defense, he showed enough to convince Del Rio that "he's going to be a valuable piece for us." Even players like Khaleke Hudson, who started against the Cowboys in Week 18, have made strides as they prepare for the upcoming season.