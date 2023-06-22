News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders looking for Jamin Davis to continue upward trend in Year 3

Jun 22, 2023 at 03:30 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Jamin_Davis

Jamin Davis didn't do much during the Washington Commanders' OTAs or minicamp this offseason, as he was dealing with a cleanup procedure on his knee.

The team is still excited about what he could be in his third season.

"Year three now, we should expect him to be at his best," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Davis was noticeably better during his second season with the Commanders, recording 104 tackles (nine for loss) two fumble recoveries and three sacks, all of which were improved from his rookie campaign. The 2021 first-round pick found a ways to help elevate the Commanders' defense by being more consistent, and the team expects that trend to continue.

"All I gotta do is continue to prove myself right, continue to work and make that jump in Year 3 as well," Davis told reporters.

Mixed would perhaps be the most accurate way to describe Davis' snaps in 2021. There were moments when Davis showed off the quickness and playmaking ability in space -- such as his fourth down stop in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills -- that played a role in the Commanders drafting him with the 19th overall pick that year.

There were also moments where Davis missed opportunities and showed that he still had plenty of room to grow in his NFL career.

"If you take...30 splash plays out of the year, it's like, 'Oh my God. This guy's a great player," Del Rio said prior to the 2022 season. "So, what we need from Jamin is more consistency, and I think you'll see that growth in his second year."

That prediction turned out to be correct, as Davis used his skill set to create disruptive plays for the Commanders. He operated better in traffic, which he showed in a tackle for loss on third-and-goal against the Indianapolis Colts; he improves his ability to rush quarterbacks, recording sacks on Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts; and he used his athleticism to close the gap on pass-catchers in coverage.

"We had more splash plays and less, 'What the heck are you doing' plays," Del Rio said. "And we need that trend to continue."

Related Links

Davis would like that to continue as well, especially with him now being one of the most experienced linebackers on the roster. First, he needs to get healthy -- he is expected to be ready for training camp in August -- and then he wants to "continue putting my nose to the grindstone."

His biggest priority: cut down on the missed opportunities.

"Like I always say, there's a lot left on the bone at the end of the day," Davis said. "So, I want to go out there and make those plays that are sitting right there for me."

Del Rio said Davis will be challenged this year because of how much the rest of the linebackers have progressed this offseason. Although Cody Barton mostly worked with the backups while he learned the defense, he showed enough to convince Del Rio that "he's going to be a valuable piece for us." Even players like Khaleke Hudson, who started against the Cowboys in Week 18, have made strides as they prepare for the upcoming season.

"When Jamin gets back, the key for him is going to be eliminate some of the 'What the heck is this' plays from his game and have some more of those splash plays."

PHOTOS | Minicamp, Day 1

The Washington Commanders were on the field for the first day of minicamp. Check out the top photos from the afternoon.

0606023 Minicamp EF225
1 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF290
2 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF285
3 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF281
4 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF289
5 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF279
6 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF287
7 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF283
8 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF286
9 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF278
10 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF277
11 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF272
12 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF276
13 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF274
14 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF273
15 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF275
16 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF270
17 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF269
18 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF264
19 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF268
20 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF267
21 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF266
22 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF265
23 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF263
24 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF261
25 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF262
26 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF258
27 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF257
28 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF259
29 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF260
30 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF254
31 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF256
32 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF236
33 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF253
34 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF252
35 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF251
36 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF249
37 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF248
38 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF250
39 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF244
40 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF247
41 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF246
42 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF243
43 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF241
44 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF242
45 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF239
46 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF235
47 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF237
48 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF240
49 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF238
50 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF233
51 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF229
52 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF232
53 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF227
54 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF226
55 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF296
56 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF295
57 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF292
58 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF294
59 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF293
60 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF291
61 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF228
62 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF299
63 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF315
64 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF312
65 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF314
66 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF304
67 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF303
68 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF313
69 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF306
70 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF302
71 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF297
72 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF298
73 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF316
74 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF317
75 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF320
76 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF318
77 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF324
78 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF323
79 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF321
80 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF305
81 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF322
82 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF325
83 / 128
06062023 OTAs KC31205
84 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
0606023 Minicamp EF348
85 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF346
86 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF332
87 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF340
88 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF329
89 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF326
90 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF339
91 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF327
92 / 128
0606023 Minicamp EF331
93 / 128
06062023 OTAs KC31216
94 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31219
95 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31204
96 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31222
97 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31231
98 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31230
99 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31226
100 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31215
101 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31229
102 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31261
103 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31256
104 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31254
105 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31253
106 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31247
107 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31251
108 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31249
109 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31242
110 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31243
111 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31240
112 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31227
113 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31241
114 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31239
115 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31236
116 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31235
117 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31238
118 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31234
119 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31233
120 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31264
121 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31269
122 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31258
123 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31266
124 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31263
125 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31262
126 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31265
127 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06062023 OTAs KC31232
128 / 128
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Davis isn't shying away from the obstacles.

"Nothing comes easy," Davis said. "We've got a great competition in our room. We've gotta work for it and earn everything. That's the main focus."

Pro Football Focus called Davis a potential “X-Factor,” adding that "this unit's success will almost solely depend on Davis' progress." Perhaps that is true; perhaps it isn't, but the Commanders would certainly benefit if Davis continued to ascend.

"Before you know it, it'll be lights out for everybody," Davis said.

Related Content

news

Sam Cosmi embracing switch from tackle to guard

Cosmi and his coaches believe the 2021 second-round pick can thrive in his new role.

news

Now fully healthy, Logan Thomas set for key role in Commanders' offense

Thomas, who finished last season with 323 yards and a touchdown on 39 receptions, appeared to be fully healthy during the Commanders' offseason workout program, and he could be a big part of the offensive identity.

news

One burning question for Washington's defensive line ahead of the 2023 season

For the next five weeks, Commanders.com will be examining one burning question about each position group on Washington's roster. We'll start on the defensive line, where the return of a certain 2020 Pro Bowler could help elevate an already impressive group.

news

Wake Up Washington | Passing on some veteran knowledge

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 16, 2023.

news

Quan Martin's barber skills put him a cut above the rest

Martin's skill with a set of clippers probably wasn't in the Washington Commanders' evaluation of him leading up to the NFL draft, but it might add to his value in the locker room.

news

Jacoby Brissett providing Sam Howell with guidance amid QB competition

Both Howell and Brissett understand they're in a competition to be the Commanders' starting QB, although that has not prevented them from developing a bond and learning from each other.

news

Commanders looking to create more mismatches for Antonio Gibson

Gibson is still a key piece to the Commanders' offense, and they want to find way to get the most out of his skill set.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down the offense and defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 16, 2023.

news

Cody Barton learning to fit in on Commanders' defense

Barton, who the Commanders signed in March after a career season with the Seattle Seahawks, doesn't like to brag on himself, but he prides himself on always being around the ball, giving good effort and playing smart football. After seeing what he could do this offseason, the Commanders are excited for Barton to bring all that and more to their defense.

news

Four things we learned about Washington's defense this offseason

The Commanders seem confident in the talent they have on defense as they enter a pivotal season. Here are four things we learned about the defense this offseason.

news

Four things we learned about Washington's offense this offseason

Everything that occurred in late May and early June should be viewed in the right perspective -- pads don't come on for another two months -- but those in attendance did get a glimpse of what the offense could be in 2023. Here are four things we learned from OTAs and minicamp this offseason.

Advertising