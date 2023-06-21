One burning question for Washington's defensive line ahead of the 2023 season

We know Young is an athletically gifted player with the skill set to be a gamechanger. Granted, it was three years ago by now, but Young's Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign was one of the catalysts that helped lift Washington into the playoff discussion. The stats will show that Young finished the year with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown, but those numbers don't do justice to plays like his forced fumble on Joe Burrow on the 1-yard line or the fourth down stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers that directly influenced the outcome of those games.

The problem is that we haven't seen that kind of production from Young in a while, much of which is not necessarily Young's fault. Young missed over a year and 22 games recovering from his injuries, and in the games he's played since his rookie year, Young has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits.

Of course having a version of Young that is similar to what he showed in 2020 would make a great position group into an elite one that could be the best in the league. As to whether that is attainable, there are two factors in play: confidence and athleticism. Young only practiced three days with the team this offseason, but there was enough of a sample size to alleviate some concerns.