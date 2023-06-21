Now fully healthy, Logan Thomas set for key role in Commanders' offense

Thomas looked comfortable throughout the Commanders' OTAs and minicamp this offseason. He quickly became a favorite target of Sam Howell particularly in the red zone because of his size and reliable hands.

But Thomas was dependable in other spots on the field as well. He was often either Howell's first or second target, especially during blitz drills when the quarterback needed to get the ball out quickly. He also showed a knack for making catches in traffic, which he put on display during two-minute drills with a grab over Khaleke Hudson.

Perhaps his best grab of the offseason, however, was one made near the middle of the field with Benjamin St-Juste trying to knock the ball loose.

Thomas is the clear leader for a young tight end group that was used heavily during the offseason. Fans should expect more of that with Eric Bieniemy running the offense.

"It's always been a tight end friendly offense," Bieniemy said. "Those guys, they show up, they're making plays and the quarterbacks have been doing a great job of locating them in the passing game."

Bieniemy is used to having a tight end be a key piece of the offense, as Travis Kelce has routinely been one of the league's best pass-catchers. Thomas likely won't put up numbers similar to Kelce this season, but he can still have a positive impact on the unit if he's close to the numbers he had in 2020.