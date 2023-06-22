Sam Cosmi embracing switch from tackle to guard

Adding to that is having to build a relationship with Andrew Wylie, who was signed away from the Kansas City Chiefs to be the Commanders' right tackle. In that regard, Wylie was an asset to Cosmi during OTAs and minicamp. He has experience starting at guard and tackle as well, and the two could often be seen on the sideline discussing the previous plays while the backups were on the field.

Based on how the two were able to pass off blitzes, it seems like their relationship is coming along well.

"He seems to really settle in really nicely working alongside Andrew," said coach Ron Rivera. "That was kind of cool to watch."

While his snaps at guard were limited in his only game starting at the position, there were enough positive plays in his 34 snaps that showed Cosmi could play well in the role. He received a pass-blocking grade of 77.6 from Pro Football Focus -- his second-best performance of the season in the category -- and only allowed one pressure.

PFF's Gordon McGuinness also listed Cosmi as one of his breakout candidates among third-year players.