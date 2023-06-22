News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sam Cosmi embracing switch from tackle to guard

Jun 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Sam_Cosmi062223

Sam Cosmi is one of just two players on the Washington Commanders' offensive line who started for the team last season, but the veteran is still going through significant changes heading into Year 3.

Cosmi, who was drafted by Washington as a second-round pick in 2021 to be the team's solution at right tackle, has been slid over to right guard as part of the team's effort to restructure the offensive line. It's not a position he's completely unfamiliar with -- he started at right guard for one game last season -- but it's still a shift from how he has played for most of his college and professional career.

Cosmi is approaching the change with a positive attitude, and he has high hopes for what he can achieve at the position.

"I told Coach, I said, 'Listen, coming into the year, wherever you feel I'm going to be the best at, and wherever the team needs me at, I'm going to be there and work my ass off every day and be the best person at that position,'" Cosmi said.

It is not uncommon in the NFL for tackles to make the change to guard. Sometimes the switch is necessary because of physical limitations, as it is standard for tackles to have longer arms than guards. Other times, it is simply because coaches believe a player's style would be better suited on the inside. Saahdiq Charles, for example, is another player on the Commanders' roster who was drafted as a tackle but ultimately ended up at guard.

The switch, however, is more nuanced than just moving to a different spot on the offensive line. Guards typically have to deal with more immediate contact compared to tackles. They also have to line up in a different stance that is more suited for playing against defensive tackles as opposed to defensive ends and outside linebackers.

So, in addition to his regular offseason workout routine, much of Cosmi's time has been spent adjusting to the demands of his new position.

"Just getting used to the instant contact versus the space you have at tackle," Cosmi said. "Those are the things I've been working on and also viewing tape on how some of the best guards play."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Minicamp, Day 2

The Washington Commanders were back on the field on Wednesday for the second day of mandatory minicamp. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

06072023 OTAs31423
1 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31424
2 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31425
3 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31426
4 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31427
5 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31428
6 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31429
7 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31430
8 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31431
9 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31432
10 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31433
11 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31434
12 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31435
13 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31436
14 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31437
15 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31438
16 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31439
17 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31440
18 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31441
19 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31442
20 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31443
21 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31444
22 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31445
23 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31446
24 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31447
25 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31448
26 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31449
27 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31450
28 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31451
29 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31452
30 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31453
31 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31454
32 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31455
33 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31456
34 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31457
35 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31458
36 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31459
37 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31460
38 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31461
39 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31462
40 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31463
41 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31464
42 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31465
43 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31466
44 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31467
45 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31468
46 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31469
47 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31470
48 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31471
49 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31472
50 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31473
51 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31474
52 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31475
53 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31476
54 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31477
55 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31478
56 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31479
57 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31480
58 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31481
59 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31482
60 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31483
61 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31484
62 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31485
63 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31486
64 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31487
65 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31489
66 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00084
67 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00149
68 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00146
69 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00145
70 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00147
71 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00144
72 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00143
73 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00142
74 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00140
75 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00136
76 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00141
77 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00137
78 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00134
79 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00138
80 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00135
81 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00139
82 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00133
83 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00131
84 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00132
85 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00127
86 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00121
87 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00129
88 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00130
89 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00124
90 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00115
91 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00128
92 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00125
93 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00123
94 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00122
95 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00120
96 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00119
97 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00117
98 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00113
99 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00118
100 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00112
101 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00108
102 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00110
103 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00111
104 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00107
105 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00103
106 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00105
107 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00106
108 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00099
109 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00101
110 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00104
111 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00089
112 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00095
113 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00098
114 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00091
115 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00090
116 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00094
117 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00087
118 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00092
119 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00080
120 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00093
121 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00079
122 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00088
123 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00085
124 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00086
125 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00081
126 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00082
127 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Adding to that is having to build a relationship with Andrew Wylie, who was signed away from the Kansas City Chiefs to be the Commanders' right tackle. In that regard, Wylie was an asset to Cosmi during OTAs and minicamp. He has experience starting at guard and tackle as well, and the two could often be seen on the sideline discussing the previous plays while the backups were on the field.

Based on how the two were able to pass off blitzes, it seems like their relationship is coming along well.

"He seems to really settle in really nicely working alongside Andrew," said coach Ron Rivera. "That was kind of cool to watch."

While his snaps at guard were limited in his only game starting at the position, there were enough positive plays in his 34 snaps that showed Cosmi could play well in the role. He received a pass-blocking grade of 77.6 from Pro Football Focus -- his second-best performance of the season in the category -- and only allowed one pressure.

PFF's Gordon McGuinness also listed Cosmi as one of his breakout candidates among third-year players.

"Playing more than 450 snaps in each of his first two seasons in the league, Cosmi has produced 70.0-plus PFF grades in both years," wrote McGuinness. "Most of his work so far has come at tackle, but there's nothing that we've seen to suggest that he won't be a success now that he's kicking inside to guard. He's graded higher as a run blocker than as a pass blocker in the NFL, so the position move should serve him well."

Playing tackle is still a possibility for Cosmi. The Commanders have dealt with several injuries on the offensive line for the past two seasons, so the team may need him to fill in at some point. That versatility is something Eric Bieniemy stressed when asked about his offensive linemen, saying that "these guys have to have the ability to have some position flex so they can go and line up and give us an opportunity if something was to happen."

But Bieniemy also wants to give his players the best opportunity to be successful, and Cosmi believes he can thrive at guard.

"I've always had good leverage," he said. "I'm strong. I can anchor down. I've been working on the timing … I feel really comfortable, and sometimes you just have a feeling."

His coaches have a good feeling about it, too.

"I think Sam Cosmi is a young man that's got an opportunity to really grow and show us what he's worth," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Commanders looking for Jamin Davis to continue upward trend in Year 3

Davis was noticeably better during his second season with the Commanders, recording 104 tackles (nine for loss) two fumble recoveries and three sacks, all of which were improved from his rookie campaign.

news

Now fully healthy, Logan Thomas set for key role in Commanders' offense

Thomas, who finished last season with 323 yards and a touchdown on 39 receptions, appeared to be fully healthy during the Commanders' offseason workout program, and he could be a big part of the offensive identity.

news

One burning question for Washington's defensive line ahead of the 2023 season

For the next five weeks, Commanders.com will be examining one burning question about each position group on Washington's roster. We'll start on the defensive line, where the return of a certain 2020 Pro Bowler could help elevate an already impressive group.

news

Wake Up Washington | Passing on some veteran knowledge

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 16, 2023.

news

Quan Martin's barber skills put him a cut above the rest

Martin's skill with a set of clippers probably wasn't in the Washington Commanders' evaluation of him leading up to the NFL draft, but it might add to his value in the locker room.

news

Jacoby Brissett providing Sam Howell with guidance amid QB competition

Both Howell and Brissett understand they're in a competition to be the Commanders' starting QB, although that has not prevented them from developing a bond and learning from each other.

news

Commanders looking to create more mismatches for Antonio Gibson

Gibson is still a key piece to the Commanders' offense, and they want to find way to get the most out of his skill set.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down the offense and defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 16, 2023.

news

Cody Barton learning to fit in on Commanders' defense

Barton, who the Commanders signed in March after a career season with the Seattle Seahawks, doesn't like to brag on himself, but he prides himself on always being around the ball, giving good effort and playing smart football. After seeing what he could do this offseason, the Commanders are excited for Barton to bring all that and more to their defense.

news

Four things we learned about Washington's defense this offseason

The Commanders seem confident in the talent they have on defense as they enter a pivotal season. Here are four things we learned about the defense this offseason.

news

Four things we learned about Washington's offense this offseason

Everything that occurred in late May and early June should be viewed in the right perspective -- pads don't come on for another two months -- but those in attendance did get a glimpse of what the offense could be in 2023. Here are four things we learned from OTAs and minicamp this offseason.

Advertising