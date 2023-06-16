Commanders looking to create more mismatches for Antonio Gibson

Gibson has learned to run between the tackles, but he's at his best when he attacks the perimeter with his 4.3 speed and quickness. Naturally, the Commanders want to find ways to get the most out of Gibson's talents. Fortunately, putting players in the best spot to succeed is one of Eric Bieniemy’s priorities.

"That's one of the things that he's looking for is guys that are gonna create those kinds of matchups and are gonna be matchup nightmares for the opponent," Rivera said if Bieniemy. "He [Gibson] is a guy that we mostly want to continue to work with and Eric wants to make sure this guy gets as many opportunities right now to show us what he's capable of, because I think that'll be a big part of the game planning."

Running backs, particularly those who can operate as pass-catchers, tend to do well in the offense that Bieniemy is bringing to Washington. Last year, veteran Jerrick McKinnon was fourth in targets (71) for the Chiefs and second on the team with nine receiving touchdowns. In 2021, Darrel Williams caught 47 of his 57 targets for 452 yards.

Gibson said that so far, Bieniemy has been "everything they said he would be," and it makes sense that he would be excited for his role in Washington's new-look offense.