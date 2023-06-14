News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Four things we learned about Washington's offense this offseason

Jun 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Sam_Howell061423

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up OTAs and mandatory minicamp, which means all that's left to do now is reflect on what we saw during the offseason program and wait until training camp begins in late July.

This year, there was plenty of intrigue surrounding the Commanders' offense, which has experienced fundamental changes since last season. With Eric Bieniemy calling plays and Sam Howell placed in a position to become the starting quarterback, much of the attention was focused on what the new system would look like and how Howell would look under center.

Everything that occurred in late May and early June should be viewed in the right perspective -- pads don't come on for another two months -- but those in attendance did get a glimpse of what the offense could be in 2023. Here are four things we learned from OTAs and minicamp this offseason.

PHOTOS | Minicamp, Day 3

The Washington Commanders were back on the field on Thursday for the third day of mandatory minicamp. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

06082023 Minicamp EF00045
1 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00115
2 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00111
3 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00113
4 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00114
5 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00112
6 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00107
7 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00070
8 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00110
9 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00106
10 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00105
11 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00103
12 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00102
13 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00101
14 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00093
15 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00099
16 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00100
17 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00098
18 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00094
19 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00087
20 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00088
21 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00097
22 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00091
23 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00086
24 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00084
25 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00080
26 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00085
27 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00075
28 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00060
29 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00074
30 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00076
31 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00078
32 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00073
33 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00072
34 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00071
35 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00069
36 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00068
37 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00063
38 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00050
39 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00064
40 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00066
41 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00062
42 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00054
43 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00049
44 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00046
45 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00065
46 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00051
47 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00037
48 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00040
49 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00044
50 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00042
51 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06082023 Minicamp EF00038
52 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. Sam Howell looked the part.

Many national analysts were surprised when Ron Rivera announced that Howell would be "QB1" heading into the offseason and receive "every opportunity" to be the full-time starter. He played well enough to win in the season finale against the Cowboys, but he was still a fifth-round pick and largely unproven in the NFL.

Howell rose to challenge and helped eliminate some of those concerns. There was more good than bad from the quarterback this offseason, as he flaunted his decision making and arm talent in practice. There were some interceptions here and there, but the Commanders seem willing to accept that he is still learning and determined to bet on the upside that Howell can bring to the offense.

"He's mobile, he's got good foot movement, he's got quick twitch to him, good decision maker," Rivera said. "He is still learning to make those decisions, but he's also got the arm talent and that's the thing that that excites us."

That potential flashed at various points throughout the offseason. He's made accurate throws into traffic -- Logan Thomas has been one his favorite targets for this -- and hasn't shied away from giving his pass-catchers chances to make plays downfield. His receivers have praised his leadership and poise in the pocket, with Curtis Samuel saying that Howell has been throwing "dots."

There are still some questions for Howell to answer; Rivera would like to see him continue to improve his footwork in training camp. However, there was little to no evidence to suggest that Howell doesn't deserve to remain QB1 in August.

Related Links

2. Eric Bieniemy's influence is felt at all times.

One thing was clear watching the offense this offseason: the unit is going to be run in a completely different manner, not just in the plays that are called, but also in the pace and execution.

It doesn't take long to notice Bieniemy's presence; you'll probably hear him before you see him. He stands about 30 yards away from the offense so he can get a full view of what everyone is doing, and he is constantly reminding players to get set, run the play and most importantly, finish.

Bieniemy is also not afraid to call players out in front of their teammates. In fact, he even told the entire starting offense to get off the field near the end of one practice. But Bieniemy doesn't yell just to be loud and boisterous; rather, everything he says or does is for a purpose, and the players love it.

"It's awesome to have someone who holds you to such a high standard," Jahan Dotson said after practice. "He only wants success out of you. That's all he wants to see. He wants to see you succeed at all times."

It's no secret that Washington's offense needs to improve in 2023, and the players on that side of the ball want to be one of the league's top units. The only way for them to do that is mold themselves to Bieniemy's high standards.

3. The tight ends could be important pieces.

Whether it's Thomas, John Bates or Cole Turner catching the ball, it looks like Washington's tight ends are going to be heavily involved in the passing game this season.

In some ways, that should not be a surprise. Bieniemy comes from a Kansas City offense where Travis Kelce is the best pass-catcher and routinely finishes as a top 10 target in the league. It would be a tall order to replicate Kelce's production, but based on the number of targets Washington's tight ends got in practice, Bieniemy wants to bring some of that to his new team.

"Those guys are doing a heck of a job," Bieniemy said. "In fact, those guys have stood out for all the right reasons. Obviously in this offense, it's always been a tight end friendly offense. Those guys, they show up, they're making plays and the quarterbacks have been doing a great job of locating them in the passing game."

Thomas, who looks fully healthy for the first time in years, has been the top target for the position and looks like the threat he was back in 2020. He made contested catches over defenders, looked fluid in his route running and found soft spots in coverage to be a reliable target for Howell.

Bates and Curtis Hodges have been reliable as well, but Turner's reemergence was one top stories of the offseason. After dealing with a hamstring injury for a chunk of his rookie season, Turner used his size and speed to create separation from defenders. It was similar to how he looked in last year's training camp, when he was one of the top red zone targets for quarterbacks.

Turner and the rest of the room will need to stay healthy, but the position could be one of the most exciting groups for Washington.

4. The offensive line picture got a little clearer.

Things are never quite clear for offensive linemen this time of year. Contact is not allowed this time of year, so there's little that can be learned about how the group will perform during the season.

For the Commanders, the offensive line is one of the biggest uncertainties on the team. There are new starters at center as well as right tackle, and both guard spots -- the left more so than the right -- present big question marks.

We'll have to wait until August for everything to truly sort itself out, but we do have an idea on what it could look like. From left to right, the starters at the beginning of training camp will be Charles Leno, Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi and Andrew Wylie.

Chemistry is pivotal for an offensive line to function, and the starting five seemed to make progress in that area. This was particularly true of Cosmi and Wylie, as they passed off stunts in blitz periods with efficiency and could often be seen chatting about the previous series on the sideline.

If there are any changes between now and Week 1, it will be at left guard. Charles is handling his own after dealing with injuries at various points of his career, but Chris Paul is also in the running and could push Charles for the spot in camp.

Any success the Commanders' offense has will hinge on whether the offensive line can get itself sorted out and be more consistent in 2023.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A new wide 'retriever' on the roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

news

Commanders come together in DC to celebrate 2023 Capital Pride

Some Commanders who attended Capital Pride identified as LGBTQ+. Others have loved ones who are a part of the community. Decked out in rainbow "W's," all of these Commanders came together on Saturday for the Pride Parade and Sunday for the Pride Festival to make it loud and clear that Washington football supports LGBTQ+ individuals, celebrates diversity and fosters inclusivity.

news

Washington Commanders announce new team dog, Goldie, in partnership with K9s for Warriors

Today the Washington Commanders announced the latest addition to their roster for the 2023 season, Team Dog Goldie, a four-month-old English Yellow Lab.

news

Emmanuel Forbes ranked among top 10 most impactful NFC East rookies for 2023

Forbes was the second highest defensive player on Vacchiano's list, beating out fellow defensive backs like the Giants' Deonte Banks and the Eagles' Sydney Brown.

news

Washington Commanders 2023 training camp schedule to be held at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Commanders will conduct Training Camp at the team's football operations headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.

news

Kazmeir Allen has Washington's attention as possible kick return option

There's still nearly three months until the Commanders need to make the decision on who they send back to catch kicks, but Allen is one of several options that Washington is considering right now.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chris Pauls feels improvement 'in all aspects' of his skill set

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 12, 2023.

news

Saahdiq Charles playing well at LG, but Chris Paul not far behind

The left guard position is still open on the Commanders' offensive line, and both Charles and Paul are competing for the role.

news

Hogfarmers warrior Kennedy Keene celebrates end of leukemia treatment with visit to Commanders practice

Just last week, Kennedy, 9, finished up her active treatment for Leukemia and had her port removed. The Commanders Charitable Foundation and the Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation coordinated a visit to practice for her family to celebrate the milestone. Thursday also marked the beginning of a new chapter for Kennedy that is filled with many more exciting experiences out in the world.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reviewing all the action from minicamp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 9, 2023.

news

Minicamp notebook | Sam Howell has skill set that 'excites' Commanders

While he still has a lot to learn, Howell has shown growth during his time as QB1 this offseason.

Advertising