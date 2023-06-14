Four things we learned about Washington's offense this offseason

3. The tight ends could be important pieces.

Whether it's Thomas, John Bates or Cole Turner catching the ball, it looks like Washington's tight ends are going to be heavily involved in the passing game this season.

In some ways, that should not be a surprise. Bieniemy comes from a Kansas City offense where Travis Kelce is the best pass-catcher and routinely finishes as a top 10 target in the league. It would be a tall order to replicate Kelce's production, but based on the number of targets Washington's tight ends got in practice, Bieniemy wants to bring some of that to his new team.

"Those guys are doing a heck of a job," Bieniemy said. "In fact, those guys have stood out for all the right reasons. Obviously in this offense, it's always been a tight end friendly offense. Those guys, they show up, they're making plays and the quarterbacks have been doing a great job of locating them in the passing game."

Thomas, who looks fully healthy for the first time in years, has been the top target for the position and looks like the threat he was back in 2020. He made contested catches over defenders, looked fluid in his route running and found soft spots in coverage to be a reliable target for Howell.

Bates and Curtis Hodges have been reliable as well, but Turner's reemergence was one top stories of the offseason. After dealing with a hamstring injury for a chunk of his rookie season, Turner used his size and speed to create separation from defenders. It was similar to how he looked in last year's training camp, when he was one of the top red zone targets for quarterbacks.